Signet and De Beers Collaborate to Engage New Generation of Diamond Buyers

Signet Jewelers and De Beers Group have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at introducing natural diamonds to a new generation of U.S. and Canadian couples.

The partnership targets the emerging “Zillennials” demographic, capitalising on a projected 25% increase in engagements over the next three years.

The initiative includes a comprehensive campaign set to launch in the third quarter, featuring online content, in-store experiences, and targeted marketing.

Research-Driven Strategy

Signet’s research indicates a significant rise in engagements among Zillennials in the coming years, spurred by the aftermath of the pandemic. This growth is expected to include a diverse array of couples, encompassing various racial and ethnic backgrounds as well as the LGBTQIA+ community.

To support the campaign, Signet’s 20,000 sales associates will receive training on the attributes of natural diamonds, emphasising their emotional and financial value. Additionally, visual merchandising within Signet’s stores will be updated to better appeal to pre-engagement consumers.

A Signet spokesperson confirmed that the campaign is currently planned to be rolled out exclusively to Signet’s banners in the US and Canada and will not yet be implemented in H Samuel or Ernest Jones stores.

“Natural diamonds are the perfect symbols to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments – they are as unique, timeless, rare and precious as the emotions they represent,” said De Beers Group CEO Al Cook.

“We now have the opportunity to connect a diverse new generation to the extraordinary attributes of natural diamonds. I am so proud of the good that diamonds do for the people and places they come from. To maximise the reach and impact of our activities, we know that new approaches and strategic collaborations will be vital. This is why we are so pleased to be working with a leading retailer like Signet to share the story of natural diamonds with consumers. Signet is a true authority for pre-engagement couples as they decide which diamond to choose, and I am particularly pleased that we will be working together to equip Signet’s sales associates to share the unique attributes of natural diamonds.”

“When choosing a piece of jewelry, it’s vital to have complete confidence and trust in who you buy it from and how it was sourced,” said Signet Jewelers CEO Virginia C. Drosos. “Our industry-leading position in responsible sourcing is an asset we want to communicate to the next generation of diamond buyers. We are proud to stand by the “Signet Promise” – our commitment to upholding the integrity of the global diamond supply chain through responsible sourcing.”

“Our selection of diamonds is unrivaled, and our jewelry experts know the ins and outs of the diamond purchasing journey and value proposition,” said Drosos. “Our team members overwhelmingly choose natural for their own purchases – more than 4 out of 5 times, in fact – which speaks volumes. We are looking forward to investing in new training and initiatives to equip our field team to share the natural diamond story with our customers.”

Ethical Sourcing and Sustainability

De Beers continues to underscore its commitment to responsible sourcing through its Best Practice Principles and Building Forever sustainability framework. The collaboration aims to reassure consumers about the positive socio economic impact of natural diamonds.

This collaboration between Signet Jewelers and De Beers Group represents the strongest effort in recent memory to promote natural diamonds among a new generation of buyers. By combining Signet’s extensive retail reach with De Beers’ marketing expertise, this collaboration between two strong brands is poised to effectively showcase to U.S. couples the unique attributes of natural diamonds that make them so meaningful.