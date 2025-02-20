Close Menu
    Industry News

    Shine Online Summit to Explore Social Media and PR Strategies for Jewellers

    Ruchi Singla

    Members association The Jewellery Collective has announced Shine Online, a free event taking place on 3 April in London’s Hatton Garden. 

    The event will focus on practical strategies for jewellers to improve their digital marketing, covering topics such as social media engagement, online visibility, and sales growth.

    Kassandra Lauren Gordon, founder of The Jewellery Collective, highlighted the importance of digital marketing for jewellers, stating:

    “In today’s competitive landscape, taking the time to reflect and grow our social media presence is crucial. This event provides a space to do just that – to develop strategies and expand your brand.”

    Session highlights include:

    • ‘From Chat to Checkout’ with Nadia Mendelevich – How Telegram can be used to connect with serious buyers and facilitate sales.
    • ‘Attention is Currency: How Jewellers Can Win Big with Short-Form Social Content’ with Ian Barnard – Strategies for creating impactful short-form videos to capture attention and build brand awareness.
    • ‘Sparkle & Shine: Amplifying Your Brand Through PR and Influencer Marketing’ with Thomas Warren – Insights on using PR and influencer collaborations to increase visibility.
    • ‘How to Build a Platform That Translates to Customers!’ with Erris Burke – A step-by-step guide to growing an engaged audience and converting followers into customers.
    • Panel Discussion: ‘Beyond the Likes: Building a Thriving Community for Your Jewellery Brand’ – Featuring Hannah Stacpoole, Rosie Greener, Genevieve Schwartz, Sophie Cudworth, and Nadia Abbas, discussing community-building strategies for jewellers.

    Attendance is free, but spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Jewellery professionals interested in attending can secure their place by registering at this link.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

