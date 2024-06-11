Shaun Leane Business and Assets Up for Sale Following Administration

Innovative jeweller Shaun Leane has entered administration and is currently seeking buyers for its business and assets.

Insolvency practitioners from Begbies Traynor have taken charge of the company’s affairs, with specialist auction house PDS Auctioneers & Valuers managing the sale process. Interested trade buyers have until 5 pm on Wednesday, 19th June to submit their offers.

Business and Assets for Sale

The assets up for sale include approximately £800,000 worth of jewellery, a trademarked portfolio, a website and domain, a workshop and office facility, and showroom fixtures and fittings.

The company, known for its innovative pieces and contemporary classic designs, generated around £3 million in annual sales through a combination of online sales, wholesale, and two concessions at Liberty and Selfridges.

Industry Impact

Shaun Leane’s situation underscores the challenges facing even established jewellery houses in the current economic climate. For professional jewellers, this development highlights the importance of financial resilience and adaptive strategies in maintaining market position. The sale of Shaun Leane’s assets presents an opportunity for potential buyers to acquire a brand with a strong market presence.

For more information or to express interest in the sale, potential buyers are invited to contact PDS Auctioneers & Valuers by 5 pm on Wednesday, 19th June.