Sara Hale Appointed Head of Commercial Operations at Sheffield Assay Office

Sheffield Assay Office has announced the appointment of Sara Hale as its new Head of Commercial Operations. This strategic hire comes at a time when the organisation is focusing on strengthening its commercial services and identifying new areas for development within the hallmarking and analytical sectors.

Role at Sheffield Assay Office

In her new role, Hale will oversee the commercial functions of Sheffield Assay Office, including hallmarking and analytical services. She will collaborate with internal teams and external partners to support operational improvements and explore areas for business development.

Ashley Carson, Assay Master, said: “I am delighted that Sara has agreed to join us. She has many transferable skills that will help to take us into new directions and drive the business forward.”

Hale commented, “I feel privileged to be joining Sheffield Assay Office. It is an organisation with a longstanding reputation for quality and expertise, and I look forward to supporting the team as we continue to develop our services and strengthen our relationships across the trade.”

Implications for the industry

The appointment comes as Sheffield Assay Office continues to develop its commercial services. Leadership changes at assay offices may lead to adjustments in services or processes, particularly as the hallmarking sector responds to shifts in technology and regulatory expectations.

Sheffield Assay Office has noted that Hale’s planning background will support its future activities and service offering.