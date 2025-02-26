Close Menu
    Monday, March 3
    rjc (2)
    Industry News

    RJC Introduces Laboratory Grown Material Standard

    Ruchi SinglaBy 3 Mins Read

    The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) has launched the Laboratory Grown Material Standard (LGMS), a framework setting out requirements for responsible business practices in the lab-grown diamond and coloured gemstone sector. 

    The standard applies to RJC members working with lab-grown materials and covers areas including legal compliance, due diligence, labour rights, health and safety, environmental management, disclosure, and grading.

    Scope and Requirements of the LGMS

    The LGMS outlines 28 key provisions that businesses handling lab-grown diamonds and coloured gemstones must follow. These include legal obligations, human rights protections, hazardous substance management, workplace conditions, and disclosure requirements.

    Companies will be required to document and implement management systems to ensure responsible sourcing and minimise supply chain risks. Clear communication and disclosure are also a focus, ensuring that businesses provide accurate information about their practices and products.

    “Our mission at RJC is to promote responsible business practices from laboratory or mine to retail,” statess Dave Meleski, Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council. “With the LGMS, we are not just setting a standard; we are setting a vision for a future where elegance and ethics go hand in hand. We believe that every diamond, whether mined or lab-grown, can be celebrated without compromising our values.”

    John Hall, interim executive director of the RJC, stated:

    “Our mission is to create a trustworthy environment where buyers and sellers can engage with confidence. By implementing our LGMS, we aim to ensure only best practices from laboratory to consumer.”

    Implementation Timeline and Certification

    For the first year after its introduction, compliance with the LGMS will be voluntary for existing RJC members. After this transition period, certification will become mandatory for all members handling lab-grown materials.

    To support companies in meeting these requirements, the RJC will offer training and educational modules, as well as a streamlined auditing process. These measures will align the LGMS with the RJC’s existing Code of Practices (COP), aiming to simplify compliance for businesses working with both mined and lab-grown materials.

    Implications for the Jewellery Industry

    The launch of the LGMS reflects the increasing focus on transparency and responsible sourcing in the jewellery and watch industries. With over 2,000 RJC members, including companies such as De Beers, Signet Jewellers, and Cartier, the standard is expected to have a wide-reaching impact on industry practices.

    RJC Chairman Dave Meleski commented:

    “With the LGMS, we are not just setting a standard; we are setting a vision for a future where elegance and ethics go hand in hand. We believe that every diamond, whether mined or lab-grown, can be celebrated without compromising our values.”

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy