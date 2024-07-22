RJC Expands Team with Strategic Appointments 

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) has made significant appointments to bolster its leadership team as part of its ongoing growth strategy. The latest additions include Elyssa Jenkins-Pérez as head of North American development and Effie Marinos as a specialist adviser for technical standards.

Elyssa Jenkins-Pérez: Head of North American Development

Elyssa Jenkins-Pérez joins the RJC from the Jewelers Vigilance Committee, where she served as director of membership and marketing.

Jenkins-Pérez also holds leadership roles within the industry as president of the New York Metro chapter of the Women’s Jewelry Association and co-founder and vice president of the Black in Jewelry Coalition. Her experience in various jewellery organisations will support the RJC’s mission in North America.

Effie Marinos: Specialist Adviser for Technical Standards

Effie Marinos has been appointed as the RJC’s new specialist adviser for technical standards.

With a career spanning 36 years at SCS Global Solutions, Marinos recently founded her own company, Responsibility Resources. Her background in sustainability certification will support the RJC in maintaining its technical standards within the jewellery industry.

The Responsible Jewellery Council’s Mission and Growth

The RJC, established in 2005 by 14 leading brands and financial institutions, aims to promote sustainable practices within the jewellery industry. The organisation has grown significantly and now boasts nearly 1,700 member companies across 71 countries. This expansion underscores the importance of ethical practices and sustainability within the industry.