RJC Appoints New Co-Chairs and Members to Standards Committee Ahead of 2026 Transition

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) has announced changes to its Standards Committee, including the appointment of new Co-Chairs and the addition of new members from across the jewellery and mining sectors.

The committee is responsible for overseeing the development and revision of RJC’s standards, including the Code of Practices, Chain of Custody, and Laboratory Grown Materials frameworks.

The changes, effective from 1 January 2026, are intended to align RJC’s standards with evolving regulatory and sustainability requirements in the industry.

New Leadership

Sara Yood, President and CEO of the Jewellers Vigilance Committee (JVC), and Eduard Stefanescu, Sustainability Manager at C.HAFNER GmbH + Co. KG, have been appointed as the new Co-Chairs of the Standards Committee.

Yood has experience in legal and compliance matters within the US jewellery market, with a focus on responsible business conduct and consumer protection. She commented:

“As I step into the co-chair role, in which I serve in my personal capacity, I am looking forward to continuing the complicated but rewarding work of updating and maintaining the various RJC standards… We know that the nuance of the text is vitally important to the businesses that rely on it.”

Stefanescu, who leads sustainability initiatives at C.HAFNER and chairs sustainability committees within European precious metals associations, stated that he aims to support the RJC’s work in advancing sustainability, ESG principles, and supply chain transparency:

“My goal is to help RJC remain the frontrunner in developing standards and guidance that embed sustainability, ESG principles, transparency, and responsible supply chains — while encouraging collaboration and constructive dialogue across the industry.”

New Committee Members

The updated committee includes representatives from industry, civil society, and consumer protection, in line with the RJC’s multi-stakeholder structure.

Industry representatives:

Ben Ronca (Leach Garner) – Works in financial strategy and metals procurement, with experience in sourcing compliance and environmental standards



– Works in financial strategy and metals procurement, with experience in sourcing compliance and environmental standards Donald Bray (Fura Gems) – Responsible for ESG strategy and sourcing in high-risk regions



– Responsible for ESG strategy and sourcing in high-risk regions Melanie Mater (De Beers) – Oversees human rights due diligence, AML compliance, and best practice programmes.



– Oversees human rights due diligence, AML compliance, and best practice programmes. Valerie Michel (Rosy Blue) – Involved in ESG compliance, audit processes, and sustainability initiatives



– Involved in ESG compliance, audit processes, and sustainability initiatives Wafa Jaffery (DMCC) – Director of the Dubai Diamond Exchange and involved in trade accreditation and Kimberley Process activities



– Director of the Dubai Diamond Exchange and involved in trade accreditation and Kimberley Process activities Alethea Inns (Gemological Science International) – Specialises in diamond grading, education, and coloured stone identification



– Specialises in diamond grading, education, and coloured stone identification Raluca Angel (Natural Diamond Council) – Focuses on policy engagement, transparency, and global regulatory frameworks

Non-industry representatives:

Antonino Serra Cambaceres – Lawyer with experience in consumer protection, sustainability, and international regulation



– Lawyer with experience in consumer protection, sustainability, and international regulation Chris Vandome (Chatham House) – Researcher in African political economy and extractives governance



– Researcher in African political economy and extractives governance Abbi Buxton – Development specialist focused on mining sector governance and community engagement

Guest participants include:

Laure Williams (Richemont) – Supports ethical standards and due diligence across the supply chain



– Supports ethical standards and due diligence across the supply chain Francesco Giunta (Heraeus) – Works on regulatory compliance and RJC audit implementation



– Works on regulatory compliance and RJC audit implementation Kesah Trowell (Watches of Switzerland) – Experienced in public relations, sustainability, and stakeholder engagement across multiple sectors

Outgoing Members and Transition

A number of long-serving committee members are stepping down, including former Co-Chairs Purvi Shah (De Beers) and Ainsley Butler (Building Markets), alongside representatives from Argor-Heraeus, IDMA, and other organisations.

A committee meeting will be held in London from 16 to 18 December 2025 to facilitate the transition between outgoing and incoming members.

John Hall, Interim Executive Director of the RJC, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Sara and Eduard as Co-Chairs, along with our new committee members whose expertise spans the entire jewellery and mining ecosystem. Their collective leadership will help ensure RJC’s standards remain credible, inclusive, and aligned with global expectations.”

Looking Ahead

The appointments follow the RJC’s approach of regular updates to its standard-setting process. Jewellers operating under or seeking RJC certification may need to monitor upcoming revisions to ensure continued compliance with changes related to due diligence, supply chain transparency, and ESG alignment.