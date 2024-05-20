Richemont Announces Key Leadership Changes: Nicolas Bos appointed CEO

Richemont has announced the appointment of Nicolas Bos as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 June 2024.

Mr Bos, who is currently the CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels, will assume a re-established role, reporting to Johann Rupert, Chairman of Richemont.

In his new position, Mr Bos will oversee all Maisons, functions, and regions within the group, including key areas such as Jewellery Maisons, Finance, and Human Resources.

Johann Rupert, Chairman of Richemont, commented on the appointment: “I am truly delighted that Nicolas has accepted to assume the re-established role of Chief Executive Officer of Richemont. His vision and ability to uphold Van Cleef & Arpels’ tradition of excellence and creativity have been critical to the Maison’s remarkable growth. Building on Richemont’s expanded scale and stronger focus on retail and jewellery, Nicolas will steer the Group through the next phase of its evolution.”

Changes in Board of Directors

Bram Schot will join Richemont as the Non-executive Deputy Chairman of the Board on 11 September 2024, succeeding Josua (Dillie) Malherbe, who has served in this role for 11 years. Mr Malherbe will remain on the Board as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Audit and Strategic and Security Committees.

Johann Rupert expressed his gratitude to Mr Malherbe, stating, “I want to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to Dillie for his invaluable counsel and immense contribution over the years. I am also delighted that he has accepted to continue to sit on the Audit and the Strategic and Security Committees.”

Operational Continuity

Jérôme Lambert will continue as the Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Nicolas Bos, effective 1 June 2024. Mr Lambert will remain on the Board and is expected to provide robust operational support to Mr Bos in his new role.

Johann Rupert highlighted Mr Lambert’s contributions: “I am equally happy that Jérôme will continue as COO and would like to thank him for playing a significant part in strengthening Richemont’s operational backbone and in helping to successfully navigate the Group through turbulent times.”