Latest football data from MRI indicates varied footfall trends across different UK retail destinations as a result of several contributing factors including weather conditions and public holidays.

Detailed Analysis of Footfall Trends

The most recent week saw an overall rise in footfall by 3.1% across all UK retail destinations compared to the previous week. This increase in footfall was notably higher in high streets, which experienced a 3.3% rise. This was likely influenced by the favourable weather and the numerous May Day Bank Holiday events, particularly in market and historic towns where footfall increased by 4.6% and 2.9%, respectively.

Despite this overall weekly increase, there was a noticeable drop in activity on Saturday at both retail parks and shopping centres, while coastal towns saw a significant boost in footfall, up by 12.8% on Saturday.

However, when comparing year-on-year data, the footfall trends slightly differ. High streets and shopping centres saw a marginal decline from 2023 levels, down by 0.7% and 1.3% respectively. In contrast, retail parks showed a slight increase, up by 0.7% from the previous year, potentially driven by shoppers purchasing barbecue and gardening supplies.

Regional Impact

Regionally, the South East and East Midlands saw the most substantial increases in footfall, with rises of 4.7% and 4.4% respectively. This regional variance underscores the localised nature of retail activity and its sensitivity to regional events and weather conditions.

Implications for the Industry

Looking ahead, the retail industry faces potential challenges due to upcoming rail strike action. This is expected to impact footfall negatively, especially in regional cities and Central London, as potential shoppers may opt to work from home. This shift could influence the footfall dynamics significantly, with MRI Software’s Central London ‘Back to Office’ benchmark anticipated to register a decrease in activity.

Moreover, with warm weather predicted for the upcoming week, certain areas might still see a localised increase in footfall, suggesting that weather continues to play a crucial role in shaping shopping behaviours.