Responsible Jewellery Council Unveils 2024 Annual Report

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) has released its 2024 Annual Report, entitled “The Artisans of Change: Crafting Our Future Together.”

The report highlights the council’s significant growth and outlines new standards and initiatives aimed at promoting responsible practices across the global jewellery and watchmaking industry.

Key Growth and Leadership Changes

Since its inception in 2005, the RJC has expanded from 14 founding members to 1,828 members worldwide by the end of 2023, spanning 71 countries. This growth underscores the increasing commitment within the industry to uphold ethical standards and sustainable practices.

Melanie Grant, who began her tenure as executive director in 2023, remarked, “It’s an exciting time to be part of the RJC, contributing to the progress of both industry and society, whilst understanding our impact on the planet. Only through collaboration and cohesion can we ensure a strong future for the companies and communities that are part of this journey. Thank you to all of you who go beyond compliance to strive for a better world.”

In early 2024, Dave Meleski, president and CEO of Richline Group, was elected as the new RJC president. Reflecting on his new role, Meleski stated, “It has been a very busy start to my term as president. I met the staff during my first visit to London for my first board meeting and immersed myself in the current challenges with the team. There is a lot to do with our growing organisation and the ever-changing world in which we operate.”

Focus on New Standards and Initiatives

A significant focus of the 2024 report is the ongoing work to refine the Chain of Custody (CoC) standard, particularly the definition of recycled materials, including recycled gold. This effort is crucial for ensuring transparency and integrity in the jewellery supply chain. The RJC also plans to introduce new standards for lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) by early 2025.

The RJC has also been active in providing guidance on G7 diamond import restrictions and conducting training sessions to support member compliance. These efforts are part of the council’s broader strategy to uphold and promote responsible sourcing practices across the industry.

Engaging the Community and Looking Ahead

In collaboration with the Mineralogical and Geological Museum at Harvard University, the RJC hosted the State of the Art Jewelry Summit. Following the summit, the RJC launched JewelleryArts24, a consumer-facing competition inviting the public to create digital art from summit data. The winner will be announced during Frieze London in October.

Melanie Grant noted the importance of these initiatives in her first year as executive director: “My first year as executive director has been a huge learning experience. I have been welcomed around the world by refiners, retailers, designers, miners, dealers, cutters, polishers, traders, manufacturers and trade associations. The need for the RJC to work across the entire supply chain and to bring the industry together grows stronger, with the next generation more committed to responsible practice than ever before.”

For more information, visit the Responsible Jewellery Council.