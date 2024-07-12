Close Menu
    Industry News

    Pomellato Strengthens Manufacturing with Acquisition of Valenza Setting Lab

    Ruchi Singla

    Pomellato, owned by Kering, has acquired Valenza Setting Lab (VSL) to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in diamond and precious stone settings. 

    Both companies are Italian-based, with Pomellato headquartered in Milan and VSL in Valenza.

    Background of Valenza Setting Lab

    Valenza Setting Lab was established by Marcello Monti and Gilberto Dentelli. The lab employs 24 skilled setters, who previously operated under MG Incassatura, a long-time collaborator of Pomellato. This acquisition continues a strong partnership and steps up Pomellato’s in-house capabilities.

    Kering’s Continued Investment in Pomellato

    Kering’s 2013 majority stake acquisition in Pomellato started strategic investments to expand Pomellato’s capabilities. This move reinforces Kering’s commitment to its jewellery division.

    Industry Implications 

    The acquisition of VSL by Pomellato is part of a trend where manufacturers internalise specialised processes to maintain standards and improve control. For jewellers, this move underscores the importance of vertical integration to ensure quality and efficiency.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

