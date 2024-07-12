Pomellato Strengthens Manufacturing with Acquisition of Valenza Setting Lab

Pomellato, owned by Kering, has acquired Valenza Setting Lab (VSL) to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in diamond and precious stone settings.

Both companies are Italian-based, with Pomellato headquartered in Milan and VSL in Valenza.

Background of Valenza Setting Lab

Valenza Setting Lab was established by Marcello Monti and Gilberto Dentelli. The lab employs 24 skilled setters, who previously operated under MG Incassatura, a long-time collaborator of Pomellato. This acquisition continues a strong partnership and steps up Pomellato’s in-house capabilities.

Kering’s Continued Investment in Pomellato

Kering’s 2013 majority stake acquisition in Pomellato started strategic investments to expand Pomellato’s capabilities. This move reinforces Kering’s commitment to its jewellery division.

Industry Implications

The acquisition of VSL by Pomellato is part of a trend where manufacturers internalise specialised processes to maintain standards and improve control. For jewellers, this move underscores the importance of vertical integration to ensure quality and efficiency.