Platinum Guild International Joins Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030 as Affiliate Member

Platinum Guild International Hong Kong Limited (PGI) has joined the Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030 (WJI 2030) as an affiliate member.

WJI 2030, based in Geneva, was founded in 2022 by luxury groups Kering and Cartier, with delegation from Richemont. The initiative aims to promote sustainability in the watch and jewellery industry through collaboration across the supply chain.

PGI’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Schlick, noted that the affiliation aligns with the organisation’s ongoing efforts in sustainability, stating:

“WJI 2030 brings together businesses across the watch and jewellery supply chain to navigate evolving regulations. Their objectives align with those of PGI and its retail and manufacturing partners, making this affiliation an important step for collaboration in the years ahead.”

Focus on Responsible Sourcing and Sustainability

PGI has been involved in sustainability initiatives within the jewellery industry. Schlick noted that responsible sourcing and sustainability are key considerations for consumers in the jewellery and wider luxury sector.

In January 2024, PGI collaborated with US-based manufacturer Stuller and mining company Anglo American to introduce Responsibly Mined Platinum casting grain. This initiative ensures compliance with the Responsible Platinum/Palladium Guidance set by the London Platinum and Palladium Market (LPPM).

“Responsible sourcing practices and new technologies are becoming more relevant for brands, helping to support transparency and meet consumer expectations,” Schlick added.

Industry Impact and Future Collaboration

WJI 2030 includes more than 70 member companies from over 18 countries, focusing on sustainability priorities such as climate resilience, resource conservation, and inclusivity.

PGI’s membership in WJI 2030 aligns with its ongoing efforts to support responsible practices in the platinum jewellery sector and engage with wider sustainability initiatives.