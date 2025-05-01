Phillips to Lead Geneva Auction with 53.14-Carat Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond Pendant

Phillips has announced highlights for its upcoming Geneva Jewels Auction: IV, scheduled for 12 May 2025 at Hotel President Wilson. The auction will include a range of diamonds, coloured gemstones, Art Deco pieces, and jewels from private collections, some with historical provenance. It will take place alongside the GemGenève fair and forms part of a global highlights tour.

Significant Diamonds and Top Lots

The leading lot of the sale is a 53.14-carat Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond pendant. Another notable lot is a pair of D Colour, Flawless diamond earrings, weighing 10.92 and 10.58 carats respectively. Also included in the sale is a 1.85-carat Fancy Vivid Orangy Pink diamond ring, VS2 clarity, with an estimated value of CHF 575,000 – 885,000 (USD 650,000 – 1,000,000).

Benoît Repellin, Phillips’ Worldwide Head of Jewellery, commented:

“We are delighted to present the highlights of our Geneva sale this spring, where our top lots include a magnificent Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond pendant and exquisite pair of diamond earrings. Following the outstanding results achieved for coloured gemstones in 2024, we are particularly excited to present a superb selection this season, alongside Art Deco masterpieces, and historically significant treasures. This auction celebrates extraordinary craftsmanship and provenance and we look forward to welcoming collectors and enthusiasts to our international highlight tour ahead of the auction in Geneva this May.”

Coloured Gemstones and Signed Jewels

The sale features a group of unheated coloured gemstones. Leading this category is a 7.10-carat Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring by Van Cleef & Arpels (CHF 880,000 – 1,325,000 / USD 1,000,000 – 1,500,000). Other key pieces include a 7.37-carat and a 10.59-carat unheated Burmese ruby and diamond ring by Bulgari, and a Burmese ruby and diamond necklace.

Additional highlights include:

A 122.77-carat unmounted Paraiba tourmaline from Mozambique



A 13.24-carat Burmese sapphire ring by Graff



A 20.11-carat Ceylon sapphire and diamond ring

Among the catalogue is a Bulgari ‘Serpenti’ wristwatch from the late 1950s, which was previously included in exhibitions marking the brand’s 75th anniversary.

Art Deco and Historic Jewellery

In recognition of the centenary of the 1925 Paris Exposition des Arts Décoratifs, the sale includes a selection of Art Deco jewels. Highlights include a circa 1910 Cartier diamond brooch crafted by Henri Picq, a rock crystal and diamond brooch by Janesich from the 1920s, and a pair of 1934 Chaumet diamond earrings originally given as a wedding gift within a French noble family.

The catalogue also includes a number of mid-20th century pieces from a private collection, including a decorative minaudière by Van Cleef & Arpels and a ruby, emerald, and diamond pendant necklace.

Industry Context and Implications

The auction reflects current demand for large, unheated coloured gemstones and signed pieces with documented provenance. The inclusion of early 20th-century design highlights the ongoing interest in Art Deco jewellery. Participation from major brands such as Cartier, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Graff further underlines the role of established names in driving secondary market interest.

The timing of the sale alongside GemGenève, and its inclusion in a multi-city highlights tour, increases visibility among international buyers and collectors across key jewellery markets.

Auction Details

Date: 12 May 2025, 3pm CEST

Viewing: 7–12 May 2025

Location: Hotel President Wilson, Geneva

Highlights Tour

Hong Kong: 21–27 March



New York: 2–4 April



Singapore: 18–19 April



London: 24–26 April

For more information, visit: Phillips Geneva Jewels Auction: IV