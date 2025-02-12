PeaceGold Launches Jewellery-Making Courses at New Ethical Jewellery House

Community interest company PeaceGold has introduced a series of jewellery-making courses at its newly opened PeaceGold Ethical Jewellery House in Bishop Auckland’s historic Fore Bondgate.

The workshops, led by resident goldsmith Kate Seow, cover key techniques for beginners and improvers.

Course Details

Two structured workshops are being offered:

“Solder Like a Superstar” : This session focuses on silver soldering, ring sizing, and finishing, where participants will create a set of silver stacking rings. It is designed for beginners but also suitable for those looking to improve their soldering skills.

: A workshop introducing techniques such as piercing (sawing), drilling, filing, and texturing metal. Attendees will make a pendant using copper and silver.

Each course is priced at £75 per person, covering tools, materials, and refreshments. Sessions will take place on Sundays (9th February and March) and Tuesdays (18th February and March), with additional dates to be announced. Class sizes are limited to six participants per session.

Instructor and PeaceGold’s Work in Ethical Jewellery

The courses will be taught by Kate Seow, a goldsmith and founder of Kate Seow Jewellery. Seow has a background in chemistry, teaching, and fine jewellery making.

PeaceGold, founded by Greg Valerio MBE, works with ethical jewellery designers and goldsmiths while also engaging in initiatives related to artisanal gold mining in conflict-affected regions.

“PeaceGold is a CIC working at the intersection between mining in conflict-affected areas and ethical jewellery designers and goldsmiths,” said Valerio.

In the UK, PeaceGold provides skills training and retail opportunities for jewellers.

Future Developments and Industry Engagement

PeaceGold is also developing a Community Workshop and Education Programme and is gathering feedback from jewellery professionals through a survey.

For further details or to book a course, interested participants can contact gregvalerio@peacegold.org.