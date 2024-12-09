Pantone Announces ‘Mocha Mousse’ as 2025 Colour of the Year

The Pantone Colour Institute has announced its Colour of the Year for 2025: Pantone 17-1230, also known as “Mocha Mousse.”

The warm, rich brown hue has been described as embodying connections to the natural world, everyday comforts, and a refined sense of luxury.

This selection marks the 26th year of Pantone’s annual Colour of the Year programme, which influences trends across fashion, interiors, and jewellery.

Why ‘Mocha Mousse’?

According to Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute, Mocha Mousse resonates on multiple sensory levels, evoking the comfort and richness of chocolate, coffee, and cacao. This earthy tone was chosen for its ability to inspire harmony and connection while offering a subtle touch of elegance. Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Institute, added that the shade aligns with a global movement to embrace the natural world, fostering a sense of balance and unity in turbulent times.

“Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence,” Eiseman explained. “It redefines browns, traditionally seen as grounded and earthy, to include a more refined and luxurious appeal.”

The Global Launch

Pantone launched Mocha Mousse with events spanning multiple continents. In a first for the Colour of the Year programme, the reveal included a large-scale public display, with the London Eye illuminated in the shade during an event in the city. The launch also showcased how the colour is being integrated into products across industries, such as vehicles, technology, and furnishings.

The Influence on Design

Eiseman highlighted how the brown colour family has gained prominence in fashion and design, moving from its traditional role as a classic staple to a versatile and aspirational choice. Designers are incorporating rich browns like Mocha Mousse into fabrics such as organza and tulle, as well as natural design elements like dried florals.

The colour’s organic quality pairs well with gemstones such as smoky quartz, brown diamonds, and champagne-hued sapphires, alongside warm metals like rose gold and yellow gold.

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

For jewellers, Mocha Mousse presents opportunities to experiment with earthy, neutral tones in both gemstone choices and metals. The trend towards natural aesthetics aligns with consumer interest in eco-conscious and ethically sourced materials, potentially influencing jewellery design.

Collaborations between jewellery brands and lifestyle companies—such as Capsule Eleven’s Mocha Mousse-inspired quartz designs—highlight how jewellers can use Pantone’s influence to create trend-driven collections.