Pandora Recognised as One of the World’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies

Pandora has been named one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Corporate Knights at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The annual Global 100 ranking evaluates companies with over USD 1 billion in revenue based on 25 performance indicators across sustainability, resource management, and corporate governance.

Pandora, ranked 48th overall and 2nd in the “Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods” category, was recognised for its sustainable business practices, including its use of recycled silver, gold, and lab-grown diamonds.

Environmental and Sustainability Highlights

Corporate Knights noted Pandora’s environmental efforts, including reductions in CO2 emissions and its use of renewable energy. Over the last five years, the company has lowered its carbon footprint while continuing to grow.

Pandora’s crafting facilities operate using 100% renewable energy, and 99.8% of waste from these facilities is recycled. The carbon footprint of its lab-grown diamonds is 95% lower than that of mined diamonds.

Mads Twomey-Madsen, Pandora’s SVP of Global Communications and Sustainability, stated:

“We are proud to have established one of the most ambitious sustainability agendas in the jewellery industry,” states Mads Twomey-Madsen, SVP Global Communications and Sustainability, speaking from Davos. “To us, high-quality jewellery, strong business performance and high ethical standards are closely linked, and we craft our jewellery with respect for resources, the environment and people. Being recognised as one of the most sustainable companies for the first time by Corporate Knights is a strong recognition of our progress.”

Corporate Governance and Employee Welfare

Pandora also performed well in governance and employee safety metrics. Four of its seven board members are women, and the company reported a lost-time injury rate of 0.3 per 200,000 hours worked.

About the Global 100 Most Sustainable Companies List

The Corporate Knights Global 100 has been a benchmark for corporate sustainability since 2005. The ranking evaluates publicly traded companies on key sustainability metrics, disqualifying those engaged in practices such as blocking climate policy or contributing to deforestation. Companies are assessed on their ability to integrate sustainable solutions into their core operations while investing meaningfully to reduce their environmental impact.

For professional jewellers, Pandora’s recognition underscores the growing importance of sustainability within the industry. As consumer demand for ethically sourced and environmentally friendly products continues to rise, jewellers are increasingly expected to demonstrate transparency and accountability in their operations.