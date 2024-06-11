Pandora Introduces Lab-Grown Diamonds to Denmark

Pandora has announced the launch of its lab-grown diamonds collection in Denmark on June 6th, marking the first EU market to offer Pandora’s lab-grown diamonds after successful debuts in the Americas, Australia, and the UK.

This launch aligns with the opening of Pandora’s first flagship store in Copenhagen.

Commitment to Sustainability

The company’s lab-grown diamonds are produced using 100% renewable energy, with a claimed carbon footprint approximately five percent of that of mined diamonds, with 100% recycled silver and gold settings.

“Our lab-grown diamonds represent the future of luxury. They combine beauty and responsibility, and we are excited to bring them to Denmark. As a Danish company, it is particularly meaningful for us to introduce this innovation to our home market.” Alexander Lacik, CEO and President of Pandora

Product Collections and Features

Pandora’s offerings in Denmark will include four collections: Pandora Talisman, Pandora Infinite, Pandora Nova, and Pandora Era and will feature rings, necklaces, and earrings.

The launch will be supported by a campaign shot by renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti and features actress and model Pamela Anderson and former Vogue Creative Director-at-Large Grace Coddington.

Flagship Store in Copenhagen

In conjunction with the launch, Pandora is opening a new flagship store in Copenhagen on June 6th. This store is Pandora’s first flagship globally and its largest, covering 500m² across two floors on Strøget, Copenhagen’s main pedestrian street. The store features a design inspired by Danish architecture and Pandora’s new Evoke store concept. It includes a Style Studio for personalised jewellery curation and offers services such as engraving, gifting, and piercing.

Availability and Pricing

Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds will be available online and in select stores across Denmark, including the new Copenhagen flagship, from June 6th, with prices starting from DKK 1899. These diamonds are already available in several international markets including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.

For further details on Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds, visit pandora.net.