Ortak Ltd Becomes First Scottish Jeweller To Achieve Responsible Jewellery Council Certification

Ortak Ltd has been awarded Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) certification following a rigorous assessment process. This certification places Ortak Ltd as the sole Scottish jewellery manufacturer with this recognition.

Ortak Ltd’s Path to Certification

Founded in 2014, Ortak Ltd manufactures its own jewellery collections and parts for over 30 different companies. The company also supplies bespoke jewellery to Historic Environment Scotland and the Royal Palaces’ visitor centre shops. With a workforce of 45 people at its design and manufacturing base in Kirkwall, Ortak Ltd began pursuing RJC certification two years ago.

“The RJC certification was something we were keen to pursue as we’ve always striven to work sustainably and ethically, particularly as a business representing Orkney where those values help underpin the global reputation of the islands,” said Mike Gardens, managing director of Ortak Ltd.

Certification Process and Compliance

The RJC audit examined all aspects of Ortak Ltd’s business operations, ensuring the use of Fair Trade gold, 100% recycled silver, and conflict-free gemstones. The audit also assessed the company’s sustainability practices, recycling initiatives, and staff welfare.

“The RJC audit looked at every aspect of how we do business, making sure our gold is from Fair Trade suppliers, our silver 100 percent recycled and our gemstones conflict free, in addition to checks on our in-house approach to sustainability and recycling. Staff welfare, training and working conditions were also thoroughly examined, with everyone employed by the company interviewed by the RJC audit team,” Mr. Gardens explained.

Ongoing Commitment to Standards

Achieving RJC certification entails regular audits and ensuring that suppliers adhere to the same high standards. “As part of our ongoing commitment to the certification programme, we have to make sure other businesses we deal with are working to the same high standards,” noted Mr. Gardens. “That way our end customers can have full confidence that the products we supply are created ethically and sustainably, all the way from the sourcing of raw materials to final finish.”