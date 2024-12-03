November Footfall Declines Ahead of Festive Trading

Footfall across UK retail locations fell by 4.5% year-on-year in November 2024, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic. The decrease contrasts with a smaller decline of 1.1% recorded in October.

Shopping centres saw the steepest drop at 6.1%, compared to 3.7% for high streets and 1.1% for retail parks. All four nations of the UK experienced a reduction in footfall, with Wales seeing the largest decline at 7.1%, followed by Scotland at 6.8%, England at 4.2%, and Northern Ireland at 2.8%.

Challenges Impacting Retailers

Commenting on the data, Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

“Footfall took a disappointing tumble in November, as a later-than-usual Black Friday and low consumer confidence meant customers were hesitant to hit the shops. Some northern cities also suffered particularly badly due to Storm Bert, which caused travel disruption towards the end of the month. Retailers remain hopeful that the Black Friday and Christmas sales will help to turn around the declining footfall seen through most of 2024, crucial as we enter the ‘golden quarter’.”

Dickinson also noted the increasing financial pressures facing retailers:

“Retail not only contributes to the economy of local areas but is essential to everyday life in communities across the country. New costs bearing down on retailers in 2025, including from rises in Employer National Insurance, National Living Wage, and packaging taxes, means investment in jobs, stores, and high streets will likely be curtailed. If the Government wishes to bolster footfall and the growth and investment that would come with it, it must help retailers mitigate the impact of the £7 billion additional costs they face from next year.”

Consumer Confidence and Festive Outlook

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic, provided further context:

“Retail store visits dipped in November as consumer confidence remains volatile, perhaps not helped by post-Budget spending jitters and shoppers withholding festive purchases, opting instead to shop around for the best prices or hold out for further discounting. This lacklustre footfall performance will have come as a blow for many retailers, who would have been counting on getting early Christmas trading results under their belts before the start of advent.

“However, it’s worth noting that these figures do not include Black Friday and the Saturday of the Black Friday weekend – tipped as one of the top busiest days for store shopping during peak trading – which will hopefully jump start seasonal shopping. Now, all eyes turn to December, where retailers hope to make up for lost ground and turn around their festive fortunes. This will rely not only on effective merchandising and shored up inventory availability, but on building the compelling and immersive experiences that bring the seasonal magic to life in-store.”