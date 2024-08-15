Nivoda Expands Gemstone Offering to Over 80,000 Stones

Nivoda has announced a major expansion of its gemstone inventory, now featuring more than 80,000 gemstones across 25 varieties.

The available gemstones include rubies, emeralds, sapphires, aquamarines, tourmalines, and tanzanites sourced from global suppliers.

Ensuring Quality in a Non-Standardised Market

Gemstones, unlike diamonds, often lack a standard certification system, which can make quality assurance challenging. Nivoda has implemented processes to control quality. Certified gemstones are available on its platform, while non-certified stones undergo supplier vetting to ensure authenticity.

The company’s network of suppliers spans multiple regions, including India, Europe, the UK, the US, Australia, and Thailand. According to Nivoda, this broad supplier base allows them to offer a diverse inventory while maintaining quality control through carefully selected partnerships.

In-House Gemologist Inspections

In addition to its supplier vetting, Nivoda’s in-house team of qualified gemologists conducts thorough checks on the gemstones using a combination of traditional methods and modern tools. This inspection process is designed to ensure the quality of gemstones available on the platform.

API Integration for Jewellers

Beyond gemstone sales, Nivoda offers jewellers the opportunity to integrate its gemstone catalogue into their own websites via its Nivoda Feeds API. This feature allows jewellers to display Nivoda’s extensive gemstone range, while maintaining control over pricing and the ability to filter specific stones to match customer preferences. The API integration allows jewellers to display a wider range of gemstones without holding physical stock.

Implications for Jewellers

For jewellers, this announcement signals a continued trend towards online platforms becoming key suppliers of gemstones. The availability of certified and vetted non-certified gemstones may help alleviate concerns over the quality and authenticity of stones, a frequent issue in the gemstone market. Additionally, the ability to utilise Nivoda’s API for digital retail strategies could enable jewellers to enhance their customer offering without the overhead of maintaining large physical inventories.

For more details, visit Nivoda’s website.