    Wednesday, July 17
    Industry News

    National Gemstone Centre Unveiled in Derbyshire

    C W Sellors has completed the £6.15 million National Gemstone Centre at Carsington Reservoir, uniting their jewellery design and manufacturing operations. This facility, named ‘Waters View,’ includes a retail jewellery boutique, exhibition spaces, and training areas. Visitors can also enjoy tours and a dining facility overlooking the reservoir.

    Professional Development

    The centre offers valuable resources for continuous learning and professional development, attracting talent and industry leaders, and reinforcing the UK’s status as a hub for jewellery excellence.

    Sustainability and Community Impact

    Built with sustainability in mind, the centre features efficient energy systems and uses local materials. The project also generated £1.7 million in social value, including apprenticeships and local labour.

    The centralisation of C W Sellors’ operations at the National Gemstone Centre is poised to enhance efficiency and innovation in jewellery design and manufacturing. The centre’s training facilities and exhibition spaces will support skill development and industry best practices.

    Reflecting a broader trend towards eco-friendly practices in the industry, the centre serves as a model for integrating sustainable technologies.

