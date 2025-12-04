Close Menu
    Tuesday, December 23
    naj
    Industry News

    NAJ Issues Updated Code of Practice on Weighing Equipment

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has published an updated Code of Practice to support jewellery businesses in meeting legal requirements for weighing equipment when dealing with precious metals and gemstones. 

    The revised guidance was developed with the input of Trading Standards, which requested clearer direction for the sector.

    Guidance on Equipment Compliance

    The Code of Practice sets out what jewellers must look for when using weighing instruments, including the required approvals and markings. It also explains the importance of using correctly calibrated instruments, particularly Class II instruments, and highlights how their compliance may be affected by the equipment’s location or relocation.

    The update addresses common compliance issues, such as the use of non-approved or relocated weighing devices without re-verification. To assist businesses, the Code includes examples of approved data plate markings that meet legal standards.

    Clarifying Legal Requirements

    Katie Gillespie, compliance and policy manager at the NAJ, said: “We know that weighing precious metals and stones is an essential part of many jewellery transactions, but the legal requirements can be complex and are often misunderstood. “Trading Standards approached the NAJ to develop clear, industry-specific guidance. The Code of Practice is intended to assist businesses in maintaining compliance with legal requirements and standards.”

    The full Code of Practice is available via the NAJ’s website.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts