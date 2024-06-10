Close Menu
    Thursday, June 13
    naj new team members
    Industry News

    NAJ Announces New Appointments to Key Positions

    Steven JosephBy 2 Mins Read

    The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced the appointment of Paul Smith as the new membership manager. Smith, previously the commercial manager for John Pass Jewellers, will drive member engagement and enhance the benefits and services available to NAJ members.

    “I am very excited to be joining the NAJ team, having spent a number of years in the UK jewellery industry and understanding first-hand the value the NAJ provides to its members. Having met Ben and the team, I am eager to contribute to the NAJ’s ongoing success and, importantly, support our members’ success. I look forward to meeting many of you at the great events throughout 2024, so please come and say hello!”

    Paul Smith, Membership Manager of NAJ

    Matthew Hamilton Appointed Commercial Manager

    Matthew Hamilton has been appointed as the commercial manager, where he will oversee all partnership and commercial opportunities across digital and print channels and events. Hamilton brings significant experience from his previous roles at JewelAds and JewelCounter.

    Hamilton stated, “I am excited to join the NAJ to help spearhead its commercial operations. Having worked with many NAJ members over the years, I look forward to furthering the association’s commercial relationships with the trade.”

    Leadership Comments

    Ben Massey, chief executive of the NAJ, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Paul and Matthew to the team. Given the breadth of their experiences, they will be vital assets in helping drive the association forward and help us support our members.”

    Steven aims to be first to bring the news on industry updates, while his finance background informs his insights on how broader economic trends affect the jewellery trade

