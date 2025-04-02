NAJ Announces Keynote Line-Up and Opens Registration for 2025 Valuers’ Conference

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has confirmed the keynote speakers and opened registration for the 2025 Valuers’ Conference, which will take place on 7–8 June at the Edgbaston Park Hotel in Birmingham. Bonhams is the headline sponsor.

The event will include a programme of presentations, workshops and masterclasses aimed at professionals across the jewellery sector, including valuers, retailers, designers, students and sales professionals seeking to update or broaden their expertise.

Keynote Speakers Announced for 7 June

The opening day will feature six keynote presentations from professionals covering areas including auction trends, gemmological research, cultural valuation and market analysis:

Kate Flitcroft FGA , Co-Head of UK Jewellery at Bonhams, will draw on her experience across major auction houses and media appearances to discuss jewellery sales and auction-related topics.



Dr Aaron Palke, Senior Manager of Coloured Stone Research at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), will present on the geographic origin of coloured stones and methods used to identify treatments.



Dr Tehmina Goskar, Research Curator at the Museum of Cornish Life and Fellow of the Museums Association, will explore how cultural and historical context informs the understanding and valuation of objects.



Adrian Hailwood, Managing Director of The Watch Scholar, will examine developments in the pre-owned watch market, with a focus on the decline in prices and the implications for valuation.



Jason Williams, Director of G. F Williams, will share his experience in sourcing and dealing in fine coloured gemstones from Hatton Garden.



Dr Çiğdem Lüle, Executive Director of the Association of Independent Jewellery Valuers (AIJV), will present on gem identification and valuation in the context of legal, institutional, and private work.



Workshops and Masterclasses on Day Two

The second day of the conference will include practical workshops and masterclasses, offering opportunities for delegates to develop specific technical skills in valuation and gemmology.

Registration and Pricing

Registration is now open. Both one-day and two-day ticket options are available. NAJ and Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV) members are eligible for discounted rates:

Members: Two-day ticket – £390 + VAT; One-day ticket – £255 + VAT



: Two-day ticket – £390 + VAT; One-day ticket – £255 + VAT Non-Members: Two-day ticket – £440 + VAT; One-day ticket – £395 + VAT

Accommodation at the venue is available at a delegate rate for the night of Saturday 7 June.

Further details and booking information are available at: www.naj.co.uk/Valuers-Conference