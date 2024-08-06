Monica Vinader Introduces Fully Traceable Aquamarine Collection    

Monica Vinade has introduced its first fully traceable aquamarine collection, Odyssey, in collaboration with Zimbaqua, Africa’s first gemstone mine managed exclusively by a women-only team.

Advancements in Gemstone Traceability

Previously, Monica Vinader’s traceability efforts focused on metals such as gold, silver, and laboratory-grown diamonds.

With gemstones making up around 77% of the company’s carbon footprint, this new partnership with Zimbaqua is a significant step towards full supply chain transparency.

Commitment to Ethical Sourcing

Founder Monica Vinader emphasised the brand’s commitment to traceability, stating: “Our ultimate goal is to make traceability the norm, not the exception. By giving our customers insights into where their gemstones have come from, they can trust that they have been sourced in conditions they would be proud of as it relates to social and environmental impacts.’’

Firsthand Verification and Audits

In 2023, the Monica Vinader team visited Zimbaqua to select and purchase rough gemstones for the Odyssey collection, ensuring firsthand knowledge of the mining conditions and worker welfare. Additionally, Monica Vinader collaborated with SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance) to create a bespoke gemstone mine audit to evaluate Zimbaqua’s environmental and social practices, with plans to extend this audit to other mines.

Expansion of the ‘Mine to Market’ Initiative

The ‘Mine to Market’ (M2M) initiative, launched in 2022, aims to trace all gemstones back to their origins. By the end of 2025, the brand aims for over 75% of its designs to be fully traceable, with the goal of achieving full traceability across all products.

Details of the Odyssey Collection

The Odyssey collection includes five styles: a cuff, necklace, cocktail ring, and two earrings. These pieces are crafted with faceted aquamarine set in 100% recycled 18ct gold vermeil, drawing inspiration from ancient cultural motifs and the ocean.

The collection is available at select boutiques in London and New York, Nordstrom, and on monicavinader.com.