Missoma Expands with New Leeds Flagship Store

Missoma has expanded its physical retail presence with the opening of a new flagship store in Leeds, its first permanent location outside of London. This follows the brand’s brick-and-mortar debut in Covent Garden in 2023 and is part of its broader strategy to grow beyond the capital. Located in the Victoria Leeds shopping district, the new store reflects Missoma’s continued regional expansion.

Store Features and Design

The 2,250-square-foot Leeds store spans two floors and is located in the County Arcade within Victoria Quarter.

Designed under the direction of founder and creative director Marisa Hordern, the space incorporates earthy tones, a mirrored ceiling, and neon signage, reflecting Missoma’s signature style.

The store also features Missoma’s largest Piercing Studio, offering exclusive piercing studs, as well as a Welding Studio for permanent 14ct gold bracelets and charms. In addition, free engraving services are available, expanding on the customisation options introduced in its London location.

Commenting on the Leeds opening, Missoma’s founder, Marisa Hordern, stated: “Opening our first store outside of London in Victoria Leeds is a significant milestone for Missoma. Victoria Leeds offers a vibrant and engaging environment that aligns perfectly with our brand values.” She added: “We are excited to expand our Leeds community as we embark on this next chapter. “Find Missoma at Unit 1, County Arcade in the Victoria Quarter.