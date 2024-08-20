Close Menu
    Tuesday, August 20
    missoma
    Industry News

    Missoma Expands with New Leeds Flagship Store

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    Missoma has expanded its physical retail presence with the opening of a new flagship store in Leeds, its first permanent location outside of London. This follows the brand’s brick-and-mortar debut in Covent Garden in 2023 and is part of its broader strategy to grow beyond the capital. Located in the Victoria Leeds shopping district, the new store reflects Missoma’s continued regional expansion.

    Store Features and Design

    The 2,250-square-foot Leeds store spans two floors and is located in the County Arcade within Victoria Quarter. 

    Designed under the direction of founder and creative director Marisa Hordern, the space incorporates earthy tones, a mirrored ceiling, and neon signage, reflecting Missoma’s signature style. 

    The store also features Missoma’s largest Piercing Studio, offering exclusive piercing studs, as well as a Welding Studio for permanent 14ct gold bracelets and charms. In addition, free engraving services are available, expanding on the customisation options introduced in its London location.

    missoma victoria

    Commenting on the Leeds opening, Missoma’s founder, Marisa Hordern, stated: “Opening our first store outside of London in Victoria Leeds is a significant milestone for Missoma. Victoria Leeds offers a vibrant and engaging environment that aligns perfectly with our brand values.” She added: “We are excited to expand our Leeds community as we embark on this next chapter. “Find Missoma at Unit 1, County Arcade in the Victoria Quarter.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy