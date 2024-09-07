MartinsGems Fine Jewellery Launch in Mayfair

MartinsGems, the new brand from gemstone cutter Martin Prinsloo, recently held a successful launch event for its latest fine jewellery collection on 30 August at the Chesterfield Hotel in Mayfair.

The event attracted a diverse audience from various sectors of the jewellery industry, including students, tutors, designers, makers, valuers, and retailers.

Attendees shared positive feedback on MartinsGems’ approach to gemstone cutting and design. Kate Baxter, founder of GoldDust, commented on Prinsloo’s skills, stating: “Martin’s self-taught cutting skills are exactly what the industry needs…unique, beautiful gemstones set in one-of-a-kind pieces. I can’t wait to see more.”

Mehdi Saadian, a member of the Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV), noted the craftsmanship of the pieces showcased: “His ability to transform ordinary gemstones into extraordinary works of art is truly inspiring. As a jewellery expert, I was impressed by his unique cutting techniques and creative designs.”

Designer and maker Karina Martus also highlighted specific pieces from the launch: “The gems beautifully complemented each ring and brought each ring design to life. I was totally drawn to the stunning Paraiba colour tourmaline…and loved the cushion-cut Morganite ring made in pink rose gold and set with white diamonds. The ring looked fine and elegant.”

Following the successful launch, MartinsGems received an invitation to exhibit at the Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ) Autumn trade show in Birmingham from 7-9 September.