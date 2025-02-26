Margot McKinney Launches Pop-Up at Bergdorf Goodman

Australian jeweller Margot McKinney has opened a temporary retail space at Bergdorf Goodman’s Jewellery Salon in New York.

Running until 30 April 2025, the “In Residence” pop-up features a selection of McKinney’s designs, including pieces incorporating Australian South Sea pearls, opals, and coloured gemstones.

Jewellery and Display

The installation presents McKinney’s jewellery, with a focus on Australian-sourced materials. Several designs have been created specifically for the event, highlighting her use of natural gemstones and detailed craftsmanship.

The space incorporates decorative elements reflecting McKinney’s Queensland background, including Chinese ginger jars and display materials in velvet and silk. The entrance features doors in a distinct green shade, a reference to the Australian landscape.

Retailer Collaboration

Bergdorf Goodman’s Senior Vice President of Women’s Fashion and Director of Store Presentation, Linda Fargo, commented on the collaboration, stating:

“Margot McKinney’s ‘In Residence’ embodies a rare and exquisite artistry, combining the world’s most extraordinary gemstones with an uncompromising eye for detail. As a fourth-generation jeweller, Margot brings a legacy of excellence to every piece, creating treasures that transcend time.”

McKinney herself noted the opportunity to interact directly with customers, saying:

“The chance to engage one-on-one with my wonderful collectors in the United States allows me to personally share the inspiration for my pieces, as well as the many fascinating stories of the people and places that have made each one possible.”