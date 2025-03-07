Man Arrested After Swallowing Stolen Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Worth Over $700,000

A man has been arrested in Florida for stealing and swallowing more than $700,000 worth of jewellery from Tiffany & Co. in Orlando.

Jaythan Gilder, 32, allegedly posed as a representative for an NBA player to gain access to high-value pieces before attempting to escape with them.

Incident Details

On 26 February, Gilder entered the store at a shopping mall in Orlando and was taken to a private room to view two pairs of diamond earrings and a diamond ring, with a combined value exceeding $1 million. He told store staff he was negotiating on behalf of a player from the Orlando Magic.

During the viewing, Gilder grabbed the jewellery and tried to flee. A store associate attempted to stop him, leading to a brief struggle in which Gilder dropped the diamond ring but left with the earrings. He exited the mall and drove away in a blue Mitsubishi Outlander with Virginia licence plates.

Arrest and Recovery of Jewellery

Authorities used surveillance footage, toll records, and public safety cameras to track the vehicle. It was later located on a highway heading towards Texas, where the Florida Highway Patrol stopped it and arrested Gilder.

After his arrest, Gilder swallowed several items, later identified through a scan at Washington County Jail as the missing Tiffany & Co. earrings. Officers also found price tags, earring forms, receipts, and clothing matching what he had worn during the robbery inside the car.

While in custody, Gilder reportedly asked, “Am I going to be charged with what’s in my stomach?” and later said, “I should have thrown them out the window.”

Criminal Record and Charges

Gilder has been charged with robbery with a mask and first-degree grand theft. Court records show he was previously arrested for a similar theft at a Tiffany & Co. store in Texas in 2022. He also has 48 outstanding failure-to-appear warrants in Colorado.

Security Considerations for Jewellers

The case highlights ongoing risks for jewellers handling high-value transactions. Fraudulent identities and impersonations remain a concern, particularly in private viewings of expensive pieces. Retailers may wish to review their security measures, verification processes, and protocols for high-value sales to help prevent similar incidents.