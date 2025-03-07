Close Menu
    Monday, March 10
    tiffany (1)
    Industry News

    Man Arrested After Swallowing Stolen Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Worth Over $700,000

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    A man has been arrested in Florida for stealing and swallowing more than $700,000 worth of jewellery from Tiffany & Co. in Orlando. 

    Jaythan Gilder, 32, allegedly posed as a representative for an NBA player to gain access to high-value pieces before attempting to escape with them.

    Incident Details

    On 26 February, Gilder entered the store at a shopping mall in Orlando and was taken to a private room to view two pairs of diamond earrings and a diamond ring, with a combined value exceeding $1 million. He told store staff he was negotiating on behalf of a player from the Orlando Magic.

    During the viewing, Gilder grabbed the jewellery and tried to flee. A store associate attempted to stop him, leading to a brief struggle in which Gilder dropped the diamond ring but left with the earrings. He exited the mall and drove away in a blue Mitsubishi Outlander with Virginia licence plates.

    Arrest and Recovery of Jewellery

    Authorities used surveillance footage, toll records, and public safety cameras to track the vehicle. It was later located on a highway heading towards Texas, where the Florida Highway Patrol stopped it and arrested Gilder.

    After his arrest, Gilder swallowed several items, later identified through a scan at Washington County Jail as the missing Tiffany & Co. earrings. Officers also found price tags, earring forms, receipts, and clothing matching what he had worn during the robbery inside the car.

    While in custody, Gilder reportedly asked, “Am I going to be charged with what’s in my stomach?” and later said, “I should have thrown them out the window.”

    Criminal Record and Charges

    Gilder has been charged with robbery with a mask and first-degree grand theft. Court records show he was previously arrested for a similar theft at a Tiffany & Co. store in Texas in 2022. He also has 48 outstanding failure-to-appear warrants in Colorado.

    Security Considerations for Jewellers

    The case highlights ongoing risks for jewellers handling high-value transactions. Fraudulent identities and impersonations remain a concern, particularly in private viewings of expensive pieces. Retailers may wish to review their security measures, verification processes, and protocols for high-value sales to help prevent similar incidents.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy