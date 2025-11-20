London Trading Standards Receives 2025 Touchstone Award for Hallmarking Enforcement

London Trading Standards has been recognised by the British Hallmarking Council (BHC) with the 2025 Touchstone Award for its work in enforcing hallmarking legislation.

The award was presented at the annual Touchstone Award Training Day, held on 18 November at the London Assay Office, part of The Goldsmiths’ Company. The event was attended by officers from eight London boroughs, as well as representatives from the BHC, London Assay Office, and supporting organisations.

Hallmarking Enforcement Recognised

The Touchstone Award, supported by the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) and the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), acknowledges Trading Standards teams that enforce the Hallmarking Act. With the growth of online sales and imported products, enforcement plays a central role in protecting consumers and supporting compliance in the jewellery sector.

At the event, attendees heard from the winning team about ‘Stamping It Out’—a targeted initiative that has led to the removal of more than £250,000 worth of non-compliant and illegal precious metal items from the London market.

Simon Topman, Chair of the British Hallmarking Council, acknowledged the work of London Trading Standards and stated:

“The British Hallmarking Council is honoured to celebrate success from within Trading Standards by making this annual award. Enforcement of the Hallmarking Act is essential to protect consumers and legitimate businesses. This year’s winners delivered a fantastic team effort, and we look forward to this work being rolled out to other parts of the country.”

Training and Operational Insight

The day included practical sessions led by the London Assay Office, as well as discussions on enforcement and regulatory practices. Officers had the opportunity to observe hallmarking and verification procedures during a tour of the Assay Office, providing additional context on how these processes support compliance and consumer protection.

Stuart Radnedge, Regional Coordinator for London Trading Standards, commented on the operation and the award:

“We are extremely proud to have achieved such outstanding results from our operations across London. Our participating members took part because protecting consumers and legitimate businesses is a major priority for Trading Standards. Thanks must go to the British Hallmarking Council, the London Assay Office, the sponsors and organisers of the Touchstone Award for this prestigious annual event, which supports Trading Standards in enforcing hallmarking compliance at the retail level and promotes the trust that people feel when they see the Hallmarking signs on jewellery.”

Implications for Jewellers

For jewellers, particularly those in retail, the focus on hallmarking enforcement highlights the importance of compliance with the Hallmarking Act. The ‘Stamping It Out’ operation shows that enforcement efforts extend to retail and online sales channels, not just to manufacturing or import sectors.

Will Evans, Director of the London Assay Office, added:

“For more than 700 years, the London Assay Office has protected consumers and the trade by ensuring the quality of precious metals. We are incredibly proud to support Operation Stamping It Out and thrilled that the collaboration between WRi Group and London Trading Standards, which has removed more than £250,000 of illegal items from the streets so far, has been recognised with the 2025 Touchstone Award. The dedication and professionalism shown by the teams from the London boroughs involved demonstrates how much can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal.”