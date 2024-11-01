London Museum and Goldsmiths’ Centre Showcase Emerging Jewellery Designers

London Museum, in collaboration with the Goldsmiths’ Centre, is featuring handmade jewellery by emerging UK designers in-store at London Museum Docklands. This initiative highlights the work of five jewellers and silversmiths: Xinyi Chen, Suzanne Seed, Cara Lowe, Jo Boateng, and Caitlin Murphy.

Each designer’s collection combines historical and cultural themes with sustainable materials and modern techniques, aligning with the museum’s narratives of London, the River Thames, and the Docklands’ trade history.

The Goldsmiths’ Centre, on behalf of the Goldsmiths’ Company and Charity, leads this retail project, which precedes the planned 2026 opening of a new museum site at Smithfield. Through this collaboration, the Goldsmiths’ Centre and London Museum aim to connect emerging talent with a broader audience, integrating contemporary jewellery and silversmithing with the museum’s historical exhibitions.

Spotlight on Designers and Themes

The showcased collections blend technology, cultural heritage, and sustainable materials, with designs reflecting London’s history and ties to global trade. The range includes pieces crafted from recycled silver and electronic waste, 3D-printed biodegradable materials, and beadwork inspired by historical trade.

London Museum Retail Buyer Jo Mazzotta commented on the designers’ approaches: “It’s a joy to continue our partnership with the Goldsmiths’ Centre and to showcase these beautiful collections. Each artist brings a unique approach to their work, a melding of techniques and influences—from traditional tactile beadwork and sculptural silversmithing, to 3D printing and elevating e-waste. It’s both a nod to London’s history and a real celebration of upcoming designers. We are looking forward to sharing this latest range with our visitors to London Museum Docklands.”

Supporting Emerging Jewellers

The partnership reflects the Goldsmiths’ Centre’s commitment to developing new talent within the jewellery and silversmithing industry. Karine Lepeuple, Deputy Director of the Goldsmiths’ Centre, said: “At the Goldsmiths’ Centre, we are committed to supporting new jewellers and silversmiths develop their business skills through a range of training programmes and selling opportunities, such as Shine and our collaboration with London Museum. These initiatives help emerging makers develop the expertise to present and sell their collections, providing them with a platform to grow their businesses and reach new audiences.”Learn more at http://www.shop.londonmuseum.org.uk/