    Saturday, December 21
    Industry News

    London Diamond Bourse Partners with De Beers Group to Highlight the Diamond Industry

    Ruchi Singla

    The London Diamond Bourse (LDB) and De Beers Group recently hosted a collaborative event in London to discuss the diamond sector’s contribution to the global supply chain, ethical sourcing, and consumer engagement. 

    Bringing together over 150 participants, including industry professionals, diplomats, and representatives from major UK jewellery retailers, the event aimed to address key developments and challenges shaping the diamond trade.

    Keynote Speakers and Global Collaboration

    Speakers included members of De Beers’ Executive team, representatives from the embassies of Angola, Botswana, Sierra Leone, and South Africa, as well as the Managing Director of the Boston Consulting Group. LDB President David Troostwyk emphasised the importance of such collaborations in strengthening the diamond industry’s future.

    In his statement, Troostwyk noted:

    “Our collaboration with De Beers Group has brought a unique opportunity to showcase the incredible value and heritage of diamonds, and we look forward to future collaborations that will continue to promote natural diamonds and the positive impact they make globally.”

    Engagement with the UK Jewellery Trade

    The event drew participants from UK retailers, buying groups, and the Hatton Garden jewellery community. Discussions explored ethical sourcing and sustainability, topics of increasing importance within the jewellery trade.

    Industry Implications

    The collaboration between the London Diamond Bourse and De Beers highlights the value of partnerships between domestic organisations and global players in the diamond trade. Initiatives like “Spotlight on Diamonds” provide opportunities for industry professionals to engage with trends and challenges, supporting the UK’s position in the global market.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

