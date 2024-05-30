London Diamond Bourse Announces New Council of Management

The London Diamond Bourse (LDB) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23rd, which marked a significant reshuffle within its leadership structure.

The AGM saw the election of two new members to the Council of Management, alongside the departure of three long-serving members of the Executive Committee.

Leadership Changes

After multiple terms as President, Alan Cohen has stepped down. David Troostwyk, who has served as co-president with Cohen for the past six months, will assume the presidency. Additionally, long-time Treasurer David Joffe, who dedicated thirty years to the role, and Trevor Sigsworth, a decade-long committee member, also stepped down.

LDB President David Troostwyk stated, “I am honoured that the Council of Management has entrusted me with the role of President once again. With the wealth of experience from our existing committee members, we have a fantastic team of professionals ready to implement an ambitious agenda that will benefit our members and the broader UK Diamond and Jewellery Industry. Notably, for the first time in LDB history, we have achieved equal representation of female committee members.”

LDB COO Stacey Aylott further added, “While it is bittersweet to say goodbye to Alan and David, who have supported and guided me throughout my tenure, I am enthusiastic about working with the new committee and eager to see where their collaborative efforts will take the Bourse.”

Election Results

Post-AGM, the Council reconvened to elect new officers for key positions within the organisation. The election results are as follows:

President: David Troostwyk

David Troostwyk Vice President: Charlotte Rose

Charlotte Rose Executive Officer: Paul Koppelman

Paul Koppelman Treasurer: Lewis Malka

The Council of Management now includes:

Kathy Chappell

James Heath

Jacqui Larsson

Howard Levine

Lisa Levinson

Deborah Smookler

Industry Implications

The changes in the LDB’s leadership come at a pivotal time for the diamond industry, which continues to navigate the complexities of market demands and evolving industry standards. The new Council’s composition, featuring a blend of experienced and new members, suggests a potential for fresh perspectives and renewed strategies.

David Troostwyk’s ascent to the presidency signals continuity and stability, given his recent role as co-president. His experience and leadership are expected to guide the Bourse through current industry challenges, including sustainability issues and the impact of technological advancements on diamond trading.

Charlotte Rose’s election as Vice President introduces a significant change, as she steps into a prominent leadership role. Her background and expertise will be crucial in supporting the President and contributing to the Council’s strategic direction.

With Lewis Malka taking over as Treasurer, his financial oversight will be essential in maintaining the Bourse’s fiscal health. Paul Koppelman’s role as Executive Officer will likely focus on operational efficiencies and member engagement.

The LDB’s newly elected council members are anticipated to uphold the Bourse’s legacy while fostering innovation and addressing the industry’s future needs. Their collective expertise will be important in navigating regulatory changes and promoting ethical practices within the diamond trade.