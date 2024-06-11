Leadership Changes in Sotheby’s Watch Division

Sotheby’s has announced key leadership changes within its Watch Division, with Sam Hines and Geoff Hess appointed to new roles to guide the division’s future growth.

Sam Hines Returns as Chairman

Sam Hines is rejoining Sotheby’s as the chairman of the Watch Division. Hines, who began his career at Sotheby’s in 1997, has previously held positions at Phillips and Christie’s, and most recently served as managing director at Loupe This, an online watch auctioneer. His track record includes notable watch sales over the past 15 years, such as the sale of a stainless steel Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 for $11 million in 2016.

In his new role, Hines will be responsible for securing major collections, acting as the principal auctioneer for global sales, and mentoring emerging watch specialists and auctioneers. He will begin his role at the end of June, based in Hong Kong, and will report directly to the global head of Sotheby’s Luxury Division. Commenting on his appointment, Hines said, “I am tremendously excited to return to Sotheby’s, a place that is both familiar and new, as the company continues to chart forward-looking and innovative paths around the world. I look forward to working with Geoff and our talented global team to further strengthen our expertise and sourcing capabilities to meet the rapidly expanding client base.”

Geoff Hess Promoted to Global Head

Geoff Hess has been promoted to global head of watches, following his role as senior vice president and head of watches in the Americas. His promotion follows significant achievements, including the auction of Sylvester Stallone’s watch collection, which was entirely sold by lot. Hess joined Sotheby’s in August 2023 from Phillips Watches Department in New York and has a background as CEO of Analog/Shift, a pre-owned and vintage timepiece marketplace.

In his new role, Hess will develop and execute a global growth strategy for the watch category, managing regional leaders across auction, retail, and private sales, and maintaining key client relationships. His promotion is effective immediately, and he will report directly to the global head of Sotheby’s Luxury Division.

Hess remarked on his new role, saying, “It is an honor to assume this new position, as I approach my one-year anniversary at Sotheby’s. Leveraging my managerial experience and knowledge as a dedicated collector and active member of the watch community for decades, I am committed to fostering a team built on collaboration, creativity, and unparalleled expertise. I look forward to working with Sam and our passionate global watches team to provide our clients with the best service possible, and work towards establishing Sotheby’s at the center of watch culture.”