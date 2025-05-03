Close Menu
    Saturday, May 17
    emmet cummins (1)
    Industry News

    Leadership Change at CMJ as Emmet Cummins Steps Down

    Ruchi SinglaBy 1 Min Read

    Emmet Cummins will step down as Managing Director of the Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ), the UK’s largest jewellery buying group, after five years in the role. The decision was confirmed in a statement issued by CMJ, which is headquartered in Rugby.

    Five-Year Term Included Strategic Oversight

    Cummins was Managing Director during a period that included the COVID-19 pandemic and broader economic pressures. According to CMJ, he “developed and delivered a five-year strategy that unified and stabilised the CMJ through both the pandemic and the economic crisis.”

    While no further details of his next role have been disclosed, CMJ noted that Cummins felt “the time was right to move on and pursue his next challenge outside the group.”

    Organisational Continuity

    The change in leadership comes at a time when buying groups remain a point of support for independent jewellers, offering access to group purchasing, supplier relationships, and shared services. CMJ’s membership includes retailers and approved suppliers across the UK and Ireland.

    There has been no announcement of any changes to CMJ’s operations or services following Cummins’ departure. A successor has yet to be named.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy