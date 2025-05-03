Leadership Change at CMJ as Emmet Cummins Steps Down

Emmet Cummins will step down as Managing Director of the Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ), the UK’s largest jewellery buying group, after five years in the role. The decision was confirmed in a statement issued by CMJ, which is headquartered in Rugby.

Five-Year Term Included Strategic Oversight

Cummins was Managing Director during a period that included the COVID-19 pandemic and broader economic pressures. According to CMJ, he “developed and delivered a five-year strategy that unified and stabilised the CMJ through both the pandemic and the economic crisis.”

While no further details of his next role have been disclosed, CMJ noted that Cummins felt “the time was right to move on and pursue his next challenge outside the group.”

Organisational Continuity

The change in leadership comes at a time when buying groups remain a point of support for independent jewellers, offering access to group purchasing, supplier relationships, and shared services. CMJ’s membership includes retailers and approved suppliers across the UK and Ireland.

There has been no announcement of any changes to CMJ’s operations or services following Cummins’ departure. A successor has yet to be named.