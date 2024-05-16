Kimberley Process Meeting Opens in Dubai to Tackle Diamond Trade Issues

The Kimberley Process (KP) Intersessional meeting has commenced in Dubai, UAE, gathering global representatives from the diamond industry, civil society, and governments to address critical issues in the diamond trade.

Focus on Consensus and Action

The UAE, operating under the theme “Year of Delivery,” aims to drive progress in the diamond trade’s regulation by overcoming political impasses and implementing concrete actions. This includes establishing a permanent secretariat in Botswana, completing the KP review and reform cycle, and advancing the digitalisation of the KP.

Calls to Address Ongoing Conflicts

The KP is facing renewed calls to act over the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Central African Republic (CAR). The KP Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) walked out of the last KP plenary in Zimbabwe last November after delegates failed to reach agreement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the KPCSC said the KP was “paralysed” and “unable to address, or even only discuss, challenges at the core of its mandate.” The Coalition expressed scepticism despite the UAE’s promise of “a year of delivery.”

“This KP meeting should be a forum to evaluate the state of diamond governance, assess whether conflict diamonds are effectively banned from international trade, and give a final push to the ongoing and much-needed KP reform cycle,” it said. The KPCSC also emphasised the urgency of expanding the definition of conflict diamonds and raised concerns about the KP’s role in ongoing conflicts, particularly Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the enduring conflict in CAR.

Industry Leaders Call for Progress

The opening session featured addresses from key figures in the diamond industry:

Feriel Zerouki, President of the World Diamond Council, discussed current trends and challenges in the diamond industry, urging participants to achieve meaningful progress: “Global events outside our control have dampened demand for diamond jewellery in many locations around the world. However, it’s important to remember that this is a long-term and cyclical business … The Special Session of the Plenary at this Intersessional is significant because, for the first time in the history of the KP, it will be possible to make decisions mid-year and, thereby, push for progress during this important ‘Year of Delivery’.

Jaff Bamenjo, representing the Civil Society Coalition, called for a broader approach: “The Coalition calls on the KP to embrace a much more comprehensive approach. The Kimberley Process should not just be about banning diamonds funding rebel groups but also about harnessing diamond mining to drive development and enhance the economic, social, and physical well-being of communities.”

The outcomes of this KP Intersessional aim to not only increase transparency and efficiency in the diamond supply chain, but also to address pressing issues such as the conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine.