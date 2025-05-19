Kimberley Process Moves Closer to Redefining ‘Conflict Diamonds’

Progress made during 2025 Intersessional in Dubai as African Diamond Producers Association proposes revised language

The Kimberley Process (KP) has taken a notable step forward toward expanding its definition of “conflict diamonds,” following developments at its 2025 Intersessional meeting held in Dubai from 12–16 May. The advancement stems from a proposal submitted by the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA), which represents 15 member countries and five observers. This represents a notable step forward in the KP’s ongoing review and reform efforts.

Current and Proposed Definition

The current definition of conflict diamonds—unchanged since the KP’s inception in 2000—refers only to rough diamonds used by rebel movements to finance armed conflict against legitimate governments. This scope has drawn criticism for not encompassing broader issues such as human rights violations, forced and child labour, and systemic violence in diamond supply chains.

While the specific wording of the newly proposed definition has not been disclosed, it has been described as expanding the scope to include armed groups and entities under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. The proposed change seeks to address a wider range of diamond-related violence, including that involving both state and non-state actors.

Stakeholder Response

The World Diamond Council (WDC), which represents the full spectrum of the diamond supply chain, has played a central role in advocating for reform. WDC President Feriel Zerouki noted the proposal had re-engaged stakeholders and encouraged participation, stating:

“This contribution opened a path forward and brought many stakeholders back to the table… This time, we feel that the majority of KP members have come prepared. Prepared with the will to act. Prepared with the will to modernise the definition, prepared with the will to make the Kimberley Process as impactful as it was at its inception.”

KP Chair Ahmed Bin Sulayem also acknowledged the importance of ADPA’s proposal:

“The text proposal from ADPA is moving the conversation forward and showcasing the importance of a clear and unambiguous new definition.”

Although consensus among all KP participants has not yet been reached, the proposal has laid the groundwork for further negotiation in advance of the KP Plenary later this year.

Reform Progress and Implementation

Alongside discussions on redefining conflict diamonds, the KP has completed other elements of its reform agenda. These include finalisation of the Core Document, intended to simplify and clarify the certification scheme, and the adoption of new guidelines to support community development in diamond-producing areas.

Zerouki commented on broader reform efforts, stating:

“The Kimberley Process is not just about stemming the flow of conflict diamonds. It is also about supporting the people behind it. More than compliance, this is about empowerment, ensuring those most affected by the diamond industry can access support should they request it.”