JVC Launches Online Tariff Tracker for the Jewellery Industry

The Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC) has launched an online Tariff Tracker providing information on U.S. tariff changes that apply to jewellery, gemstones and precious metals.

Funded in part by a grant from the JCK Industry Fund, the tracker will be updated when tariff provisions change and is designed to provide information for businesses assessing potential cost, supply chain and compliance implications.

Supporting Trade Compliance

JVC said the tool is intended to help members stay informed about U.S. trade policy changes and their effect on the import of jewellery-related goods. It will not offer legal advice, and the organisation recommends that businesses seek professional counsel where necessary.

“This tracker is part of JVC’s ongoing mission to promote legal compliance and industry transparency,” the organisation stated, adding that the initiative was supported by funding from the JCK Industry Fund.

Industry Context

For U.S.-based jewellers and importers, tariff changes can alter the landed cost of goods, influence sourcing decisions and affect pricing strategies. In recent years, U.S. administrations have made adjustments to import duties on products from various countries, including measures that have applied to gold and silver jewellery, loose diamonds, coloured gemstones and jewellery components.

A regularly updated resource may enable businesses to track potential disruptions, incorporate tariff changes into purchasing schedules, and evaluate sourcing or manufacturing alternatives.

The JVC Tariff Tracker is available on the organisation’s website. Questions can be directed to info@jvclegal.org.