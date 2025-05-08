JVC Launches Online Tariff Tracker for Jewellery Sector

The Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC) has introduced an online tool to help track U.S. tariff changes relevant to the jewellery industry. The Tariff Tracker is now live and provides information on import duties for jewellery, gemstones, and precious metals.

Purpose and Scope

According to the JVC, the tool outlines how these tariffs may affect import costs, customs compliance, and supply chain planning. It will be updated when changes are announced and serves as a reference point for industry members. The resource is not a substitute for legal advice, and users are encouraged to consult legal professionals for compliance issues.

Development and Support

The tool was developed with support from the JCK Industry Fund, which provided a grant for its creation.

In a statement, the JVC said: “This tool was made possible in part through the generous support of the JCK Industry Fund, whose grant enabled the development of this important resource.”

Industry Implications

Jewellers importing goods or materials from overseas may use the tool to stay informed on regulatory changes affecting costs and logistics. With ongoing supply chain and regulatory changes, updated tariff information remains relevant to U.S. market operations.

The JVC has stated it will continue to monitor trade developments and update the tariff tracker as needed.

For further information or queries, industry members can contact: info@jvclegal.org.