Jewellery Worth £10.4 Million Stolen in London Burglary

A high-value burglary on Avenue Road, St John’s Wood, London, has resulted in the theft of jewellery, luxury goods, and cash worth £10.4 million. The incident, which occurred on 7 December, is among the most significant home thefts reported in Britain.

The victim has been identified as art collector and influencer Shafira Huang, known for sharing aspects of her lifestyle on social media. The stolen items include high-value jewellery such as a Graff 10.73-carat diamond ring, diamond and sapphire necklaces, and designs from brands including De Beers and Hermès.

Details of the Incident

The burglary was carried out by a lone suspect who entered the five-storey mansion through a second-floor window. Security footage captured the individual, described as a white male in his late 20s to 30s, inside the property for 19 minutes. Armed with an unidentified weapon, believed to be a small flamethrower or noxious spray, the suspect avoided detection despite the presence of staff and family members in the home.

The thief targeted jewellery stored in a safe and on a dressing island, making off with items including Hermès Crocodile Kelly handbags valued at £150,000 and £15,000 in cash. The jewellery’s distinctive and bespoke designs make it challenging to sell without raising suspicion.

Police Investigation and Rewards

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the case and have urged anyone with information to come forward. Detective Constable Paulo Roberts, leading the inquiry, described the offence as a bold violation of the victim’s home and noted the sentimental and unique nature of the stolen jewellery.

The victim’s family, originally from Hong Kong, has offered rewards to aid the investigation. A reward of up to £500,000 is available for information leading to the suspect’s conviction, with an additional 10% of the value of any recovered items offered as a further incentive.

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

This burglary underscores the risks faced by owners of high-value jewellery and luxury items, especially when collections are publicly visible. For jewellers, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of advising clients on secure storage and the potential risks of sharing sensitive details online.

Insurers have reported an increase in claims for high-end jewellery thefts, with Aviva noting a 40% rise earlier this year. Jewellers may wish to work with clients to enhance security awareness and ensure proper safeguards are in place.

The stolen jewellery’s distinctive features make it difficult to sell through legitimate channels, increasing the likelihood of its appearance on illicit markets. Jewellers must remain vigilant for stolen goods and strengthen due diligence processes when assessing secondary market transactions.

For further information or to report leads, contact the Metropolitan Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.