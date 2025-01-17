Jewellery Meets Dance in Collaborative Exhibition Between BAJ and LCDS

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) and the London Contemporary Dance School (LCDS) partnered to host an exhibition on 9 December 2023 that combined jewellery design and contemporary dance. The event, held at BAJ’s higher education campus in Camden, showcased the results of a five-week collaboration between second-year BA (Hons) jewellery students and LCDS dance students.

The jewellery students designed movable pieces inspired by the theme of ‘Connection’, which were brought to life through bespoke choreography performed by the dancers. The event, sponsored by Shandy Shack and Modern Love Gin, was attended by over 100 people, who witnessed the collaborative projects unfold in a dynamic live setting.

Interdisciplinary Collaboration in Focus

Phoebe Coleman, Lecturer in Design and Professional Practice at BAJ, highlighted the goals of the project, stating:

“We wanted to challenge our students with a project which encouraged close collaboration, allowing them to connect with artists from another discipline and skillset. Partnering with the London Contemporary Dance School was the perfect answer.

“In just five weeks our second-year students each designed and crafted moveable body sculptures and diffusion jewellery inspired by their collaboration with the dancers. The exhibition was immersive and inspiring, and the packed audience appeared riveted as they witnessed the jewellery pieces connect and expand out from the body and into space through contemporary dance. We are very proud of their remarkable work and the creative skills they are developing on our BA (Hons) Jewellery programme.”

Creative Perspectives from Participants

The collaboration was an enriching experience for both jewellery and dance students, as they reflected on the creative journey.

Emily Murphy, a BAJ student, shared her inspiration:

“The concept behind these pieces explores the lingering emotional and physical sensations of a past connection that feels inescapable, even after it’s gone. Inspired by my own experiences of love and heartbreak, the project examines the vulnerability of deep bonds and the marks they leave behind. Using chains and wire to replace the thread enhances durability and wearability while maintaining the symbolic tension and entanglement of the origin performance. Small glass balls move freely along the chains and wires, representing the shifting and inescapable presence of emotional ties.”

Rozana Piper, another BAJ student, explained how her work explored resilience:

“Being part of this project, combining my design ‘Scars Woven of Memories’ with performance, has been an incredibly inspiring experience. This body jewellery design celebrates scars as threads of resilience, honouring the memories woven into our lives. Seeing the performance bring these pieces to life through movement and emotion was truly powerful. The exhibition beautifully captures this unique collaboration, where jewellery becomes more than just an accessory—it transforms into a living, breathing story of strength and connection.”

This collaboration highlights how jewellery can extend beyond its traditional role as adornment, engaging with performance and storytelling to explore creative possibilities. For professional jewellers, partnerships with other disciplines, such as dance or theatre, may offer new avenues for design innovation and wearable art.

Projects like this also emphasise the importance of fostering experimentation within jewellery education, equipping students with versatile skills to adapt to evolving industry trends and explore unconventional applications of jewellery design.