Jemora Gemhouse Launches as New Auction Platform for Rare Coloured Gemstones

Jemora Gemhouse, a new auction house specialising in rare and high-value polished coloured gemstones, has been unveiled in Dubai.

The platform is led by Dev Shetty, whose previous experience includes the sale of the 55.22-carat “Estrela de Fura Ruby” for $35 million, as well as leadership roles at Gemfields and Fura Gems.

Upcoming Auction

The inaugural auction is scheduled for 17–19 March 2025 at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), part of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

The Dubai Diamond Exchange, which supports over 1,350 companies, has hosted significant gemstone tenders in recent years.

The event will focus on sapphires from key origins, including Kashmir, Madagascar, and Sri Lanka, featuring a variety of categories such as blue, pink, padparadscha, and yellow sapphires.

Future auctions will feature rubies, emeralds, alexandrite, Paraiba tourmaline, and spinels.

Founder’s Vision

Dev Shetty described Jemora Gemhouse as a response to industry demand for a specialised platform showcasing premium coloured gemstones to a targeted audience. He commented:

“For years, the industry has needed a specialised platform to showcase premium-coloured gems to the right audience, bypassing the constraints of traditional auction houses. Jemora Gemhouse fulfils this demand by connecting sellers directly with buyers, ensuring that the finest gemstones achieve their true market value.”

The inaugural auction in March 2025 marks an important milestone for the platform, promising access to an exceptional collection of sapphires and signalling Jemora Gemhouse’s intent to redefine coloured gemstone auctions.

For further details, visit jgemhouse.com.