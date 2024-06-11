JCK 2024 Concludes Successfully: Key Highlights and Industry Insights

JCK 2024 has concluded successfully, drawing approximately 30,000 industry professionals to The Venetian and The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Running from May 31 to June 3, with pre-show sessions starting on May 29, JCK featured over 1,900 exhibitors and 17,300 attendees, with various pavilions and educational tracks enhancing the experience.

Educational Programs

The JCK Talks education program, which commenced a day before the main show, included new tracks such as Your Development, Business Management, and Sales. The “Social Stage” returned, focusing on content creation, data utilisation, and practical implementation. Notable keynotes featured Kyle Scheele, Henry Winkler, and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Events and Activations

Themed around ‘Love,’ JCK 2024 included various engaging activations such as a JCK Chapel with an Elvis impersonator, a “Puppy Love” lounge, and a Love Lock Fence. A notable evening event, JCK Rocks Tao Beach, featured a performance by Flo Rida.

Corporate Responsibility

The Sustainability Summit at JCK 2024 gathered industry leaders to discuss sustainable practices. The event included sessions focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, with emerging BIPOC designers showcased in the Design Collective. Additionally, the WJA hosted a breakfast event addressing disability inclusion in the jewellery industry.

Trends and Breaking News

Key trends identified at JCK 2024 included Y-necklaces, pearls in pink and golden tones, blue and green gemstones, and gold styles with bezel-set gems and rigid bangle bracelets. Significant announcements included De Beers’ decision to focus its Lightbox factory on industrial diamond production and the launch of a new platinum alloy, Inoveo, by Platinum Guild International USA.

Plumb Club Partnership

JCK and The Plumb Club extended their partnership for another seven years, continuing their collaborative presence at future JCK shows. Victor Weinman, Pavilion Chairman of The Plumb Club, highlighted the positive impact of this ongoing relationship on the industry.

Looking Ahead

The dates for JCK 2025 have been announced, with the event scheduled from June 6 to June 9, 2025, at The Venetian Expo. The Luxury segment will run from June 4 to June 9, with exclusive invitation-only days on June 4 and 5.

JCK 2024 reinforced its role as a central event for the jewellery industry, providing valuable insights, networking opportunities, and trends for the upcoming year.