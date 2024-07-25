InterGem to Mark 40th Anniversary at 2025 Trade Show

The German jewellery trade show, InterGem, will celebrate its 40th anniversary at its 2025 edition.

Scheduled for 11th to 13th April in Idar-Oberstein, the event will feature a range of gemstones, jewellery, innovative designs, and technological advancements.

An Important Event for the Industry

InterGem, known for bringing together the jewellery supply chain, will mark its 40th anniversary by reflecting on its history. Over the past four decades, the show has become a key event for industry professionals, offering a platform for networking, business development, and exposure to the latest trends and innovations.

InterGem’s organisers emphasised the importance of this milestone event. “We are honoured to celebrate 40 years of InterGem,” stated an InterGem representative. “This anniversary highlights the significance of our trade show within the global jewellery industry. We look forward to welcoming participants and showcasing the innovations that will shape our sector’s future.”