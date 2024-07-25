Close Menu
    Friday, July 26
    intergem
    Events

    InterGem to Mark 40th Anniversary at 2025 Trade Show

    Ruchi SinglaBy 1 Min Read

    The German jewellery trade show, InterGem, will celebrate its 40th anniversary at its 2025 edition. 

    Scheduled for 11th to 13th April in Idar-Oberstein, the event will feature a range of gemstones, jewellery, innovative designs, and technological advancements.

    An Important Event for the Industry

    InterGem, known for bringing together the jewellery supply chain, will mark its 40th anniversary by reflecting on its history. Over the past four decades, the show has become a key event for industry professionals, offering a platform for networking, business development, and exposure to the latest trends and innovations.

    InterGem’s organisers emphasised the importance of this milestone event. “We are honoured to celebrate 40 years of InterGem,” stated an InterGem representative. “This anniversary highlights the significance of our trade show within the global jewellery industry. We look forward to welcoming participants and showcasing the innovations that will shape our sector’s future.”

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy