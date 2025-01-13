Informa Markets Jewellery Opens Entries for Sustainability Awards 2025

Informa Markets Jewellery has announced the return of the Sustainability Awards by Jewellery World Awards (JWA), a programme designed to spotlight sustainability leaders in the fine jewellery, gemstone, and related industries.

Applications for the 2025 awards are open from 6 January to 7 April 2025, with submissions accepted through an online portal.

The awards aim to highlight organisations across the jewellery industry that have achieved measurable progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, regardless of their size, focus, or location.

“Previously known as the JNA Awards, JWA was launched by Informa Markets Jewellery in 2012 to celebrate pioneers, change-makers and exceptional business leaders who purposefully drive positive change in the world of jewellery and beyond. Since 2024, the programme has shifted its attention to highlighting companies leading the charge towards a greener and more socially responsible industry, reflecting the growing emphasis on a culture centred around sustainability,” stated Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery. “The 2025 edition continues this tradition by honouring enterprises that are boldly tackling the challenge of creating a more sustainable world.”

Refined Categories for 2025

The 2025 awards programme builds on last year’s framework, with a redefined set of categories that address emerging sustainability challenges.

Key Award Categories

Environmental Stewardship Award :

Divided into two sub-categories, this award recognises organisations advancing environmental sustainability in distinct areas: Life Below Water: For initiatives focused on conserving marine ecosystems and biodiversity. Life On Land: For efforts that promote sustainable land management and biodiversity preservation.

Community Catalyst Award :

Acknowledges businesses that empower local communities through tailored, participatory programmes fostering education, employment, heritage preservation, and environmental sustainability.

Tech for a Sustainable Future Award :

Recognises technological advancements and practices aimed at improving resource efficiency, reducing waste, and promoting circularity.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award :

Celebrates initiatives that promote inclusive environments, equitable opportunities, and social justice, ensuring a diverse range of voices and perspectives thrive.

Sustainability Leadership Award:

Honours organisations setting benchmarks in sustainability practices, ethical governance, and social responsibility.

Entry Process and Judging

Participation in the awards is open to private and commercial organisations. Entrants can apply for up to two categories, submitting separate applications for each. Submissions must demonstrate measurable sustainability outcomes achieved during 2024.

An independent panel of judges will evaluate entries based on established criteria, with the first round of judging set for April 2025. Finalists will be announced on 19 June 2025 during a media gathering at Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong. Winners will be revealed at the Fair Reception of Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong on 17 September 2025.

Award recipients and finalists will also have the opportunity to participate in the Sustainability Heroes Panel Series at Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong, sharing insights and best practices with industry peers.

For further details, visit the official website: www.jwawards.com.