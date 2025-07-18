Independent Retailers Cite Rising Costs and Falling Footfall as Business Pressures Mount

A new survey by Spring & Autumn Fair and SaveTheHighStreet.org outlines the current pressures facing independent retailers in the UK. Based on responses from over 250 businesses, more than half reported having considered closing due to worsening trading conditions.

The survey identifies reduced consumer footfall and spending (63.4%), increasing competition from online marketplaces (57.4%) and rising wage and employment costs (39%) as the primary concerns. Other challenges include higher rent and property expenses (21.1%), the impact of business rates (14.7%), and limited funding for high street regeneration (22.7%).

Most respondents operate small businesses, with 89.4% running a single store and 86.3% employing fewer than five people. Despite this, many are long-standing operations, with 62.8% trading for more than three years and 36.7% for over a decade.

Frustration with Government Response

The survey also reflects dissatisfaction with the level of government support. A total of 84% of respondents said they lack confidence that the government is doing enough to support independent retail businesses.

When asked what would most improve their situation, the most common responses were increased access to grants and funding (39%) and changes to business rates, including reductions or freezes (26.7%).

Spring & Autumn Fair and SaveTheHighStreet.org note that while some government initiatives—such as pedestrianisation and regeneration pilots—recognise the challenges, these measures are seen as insufficient to meet current needs.

Requests for Localised Support to Boost Footfall

Retailers also highlighted improvements at a local level that could help sustain their businesses. These included better high street infrastructure (49.4%), more community events to attract footfall (49.8%), affordable parking (46.6%), and coordinated marketing support (76.9%).

Respondents also indicated that their businesses provide community benefits beyond commerce, with 64.1% describing their store as a social hub, and 57.4% reporting they offer services not commonly found in national chains, such as personalised advice and local product knowledge.

The report stated:

“They are ready to adapt, innovate, and lead the rejuvenation of their high streets, but they can’t do it alone.”

“While some government initiatives, such as pedestrianising high streets and localised regeneration pilots, show there is awareness of the problem, they simply don’t go far enough to address the scale and urgency of the crisis.”

Spring & Autumn Fair and SaveTheHighStreet.org are therefore urging policymakers “to listen to what retailers are telling them and take immediate, practical steps to ease the burden on small businesses.”

This includes “urgent action on business rates, targeted funding, and investment in infrastructure that helps footfall grow again.”

“Without meaningful support, the cost of inaction will be measured not just in closed shops, but in lost communities. The future of Britain’s high streets depends on swift, coordinated efforts from government, industry, and communities alike.”

Industry Response and Sector Implications

Soraya Gadelrab, event director at Spring & Autumn Fair, said:

“This data shows how much independent retailers are struggling – but also how much they matter. The high street is more than a place to shop. It’s a space for connection, culture, and community. If we want thriving towns, we must start by backing the businesses that hold them together.”

Alex Schlagman, founding partner of SaveTheHighStreet.org, added:

“These findings reveal just how critical it is to remove the barriers holding small retailers back. Through smarter support, local partnerships, and focused innovation, we can level the playing field and ensure independent businesses thrive in a changing world.”

Implications for the Jewellery Sector

Independent jewellery retailers are likely to face similar pressures, including reduced customer spending, rising costs, and increased competition from online platforms. Declining footfall may be especially challenging for jewellers, given the sector’s reliance on in-person service and customer relationships.

Findings indicate that measures such as infrastructure investment and local events could help sustain physical retail. For jewellers, participation in local high street initiatives may offer opportunities to increase visibility and support trading conditions.