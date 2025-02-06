IGI USA Introduces GemPass for Coloured Gemstone Certification

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) USA has introduced GemPass, a new bundled certification package for coloured gemstones, at the AGTA GemFair, GJX, and Out of the Jewel Box (OJB Experience) trade shows in Tucson, Arizona.

The initiative is designed to offer wholesalers a structured way to obtain gemstone reports in bulk at a reduced cost.

Flexible Bundles for Coloured Gem Certification

GemPass allows clients to purchase 50 or 100 coloured gemstone reports at a set price per report, regardless of the stone’s carat weight or type. The pricing model provides savings compared to individual report purchases, and bundles remain valid for 12 months from the date of purchase. Currently, GemPass is available exclusively at IGI USA’s laboratories in New York and Los Angeles.

Tiffany Stevens, Chief Business Officer and Head of Sustainability at IGI USA, stated:

“IGI USA’s new GemPass product combines efficiency and affordability while building on our decades of expertise in colored gemstone grading and analysis. We’re excited to introduce this solution where the colored gem world gathers, with a 30% Tucson-exclusive discount on new GemPass sign ups this week.”

Report Options and Additional Services

GemPass offers three report formats:

Full Coloured Stone Report (8.5″ x 11″) – Includes grading details and a high-resolution image.

– Includes grading details and a high-resolution image. Coloured Stone Dossier (5″ x 7″) – Contains the same details as the full report in a smaller format.

– Contains the same details as the full report in a smaller format. Coloured Stone Summary Card (3.75″ x 2.25″) – A compact credit card-sized report that excludes optical and physical properties.

While GemPass does not include origin determination, this can be requested separately for an additional fee.

GemPass reports can be obtained by submitting stones in person or via mail to IGI’s New York or Los Angeles laboratories, with a turnaround time of 5-10 business days.

For further details, wholesalers can visit getgempass.com or contact gempass@igi.org.