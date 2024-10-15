ICA Congress 2025 to Take Place in Brasilia

The International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) has announced that its 20th Congress will be held in Brasilia, Brazil, from 19 to 22 May 2025. The event, co-hosted by the Brazilian Gems and Jewellery Trade Association (IBGM), will centre around the theme “Gems for Generations.”

This theme will focus on sustainability within the coloured gemstone supply chain and aim to build consumer confidence, ensuring the industry’s long-term viability.

A Platform for Global Exchange

The ICA Congress, a biennial event, is a key fixture in the coloured gemstone industry’s calendar, bringing together professionals from across the globe. The 2025 edition follows the success of the 19th Congress, held in Dubai in February 2023, where over 150 delegates from 25 countries convened to discuss the future of coloured gemstones.

With the IBGM hosting the Congress for the third time, Brasilia offers a platform for industry professionals to exchange knowledge and connect. Its location in a gemstone-producing region adds an opportunity for post-congress tours.

Focus on Industry Transformation

According to ICA President Damien Cody, the upcoming Congress comes at a pivotal time for the coloured gemstone industry. Cody remarked, “Our industry is undergoing a period of rapid transformational change, and it is vital that all sectors are involved in helping to shape the future for the generations to come. The ICA Congress Brazil 2025 is a great opportunity for the coloured gemstone industry to join together, and what better place than in Brasilia, a modern city renowned for its culture, design and architecture. Centrally located in gem-rich Brazil, it is also the perfect starting point for the ICA post-congress tours.”

The Congress aims to address critical challenges facing the coloured gemstone community, with a focus on sustainability, ethical sourcing, and the impact of technological advancements. Through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss these pressing issues and collaborate on industry solutions.

Showcasing Brazil’s Gemstone Legacy

Brazil, known for its rich deposits of coloured gemstones, including amethysts, emeralds, and aquamarines, will take centre stage during the event. Roseli Duque, President of IBGM, expressed her enthusiasm for the Congress, stating, “Hosting the ICA Congress Brazil 2025 is a great honour and an opportunity for Brazil to showcase its rich gemstone legacy to both national and international audiences. The theme, ‘Gems for Generations,’ perfectly aligns with Brazil’s dedication to sustainability, ethical practices, and ongoing quest for excellence within the gemstone industry.”

Brazil’s role in the gemstone market offers delegates access to its gemstone resources and insights into ethical mining and sustainability initiatives influencing global trade.

Further details about the ICA Congress 2025, including the event programme and registration information, will be announced in the coming months.