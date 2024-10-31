Historic Space-Flown Rolex and Iconic Timepieces Highlight RR Auction’s $4.27 Million Sale

Boston-based RR Auction recently concluded its “Space Auction,” with lots including multiple watches with historic ties to space missions, such as a Rolex GMT-Master worn during the Apollo 14 mission by astronaut Edgar Mitchell.

Apollo-Flown Rolex GMT-Master Achieves Record-Breaking $2.2 Million Sale

The centrepiece of the auction was astronaut Edgar Mitchell’s Rolex GMT-Master “Pepsi” watch, which sold for $2.2 million, far surpassing its estimated sale price of over $400,000. This rare piece of space memorabilia is only the second Rolex worn on an Apollo mission to be sold publicly. The first was astronaut Ron Evans’ Rolex GMT-Master from Apollo 17, which went up for auction in 2009.

Engraved with “Worn by Cdr. E. Mitchell on Apollo 14, 1971, To Karlin—My Daughter,” the Rolex represents both a functional tool and a family heirloom with added historical significance. It features a 26-jewel Oyster Perpetual Movement, a black dial, and the distinct blue-and-red “Pepsi” bezel, along with a “Cyclops” magnifier over the date display.

Commenting on the Rolex, Bobby Livingston, Executive Vice President at RR Auction, stated, “This Rolex GMT-Master isn’t just a watch—it’s a piece of space history, flown on one of humanity’s greatest adventures. It represents both the precision of Rolex craftsmanship and the daring spirit of Apollo astronauts.”

Additional Watches and Notable Space Items Garner Strong Interest

In addition to the Rolex GMT-Master, the auction included other timepieces worn by Mitchell and other astronauts. Another of Mitchell’s watches, a Bulova Astronaut Mark I with a custom “Houston” dial, exceeded its initial estimate, selling for $10,981 after being valued at $1,000 or more.

French cosmonaut Jean-Loup Chrétien’s Omega Speedmaster Pro “Moonwatch,” used during the 1988 Argatz expedition, also attracted strong interest, selling for $106,409—more than triple its estimated value. This model, inscribed with “Flight-Qualified By NASA For All Manned Space Missions, The First Watch Worn On The Moon,” remains a significant piece for collectors interested in space-related watches.

A TAG Heuer Formula 1 SpaceX commemorative watch achieved a sale price of $19,285, more than doubling its pre-sale estimate of $8,000. Meanwhile, a commemorative Omega Speedmaster Professional, owned by Apollo 11 astronaut Dave Scott, did not sell, as it did not meet the reserve price set by the consignor. RR Auction stated it will be included in a future auction, maintaining interest in historic watches with space provenance.

Growing Value of Space-Related Artefacts and Impact on Jewellery Market

RR Auction also included other Apollo-era artefacts, such as a Lunar Module Attitude controller used in piloting the Apollo 14 mission, which sold for $425,184, exceeding its estimate of $400,000. The auction highlighted continued demand for space-related memorabilia, a trend jewellers and collectors may observe as interest in heritage and historically significant items grows.