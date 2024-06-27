Highlights from the NAJ Summit 2024: Education and Industry Trends

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) recently hosted its annual conference, the NAJ Summit, from June 22nd to 24th. This event attracted jewellery professionals from across the UK and beyond for a weekend of learning and networking.

Comprehensive Programme for All Trade Segments

The summit featured a range of presentations, masterclasses, and workshops for various segments of the jewellery trade. Participants included jewellery valuers, retailers, sales professionals, students, and designers.

Valuers’ Conference Highlights

Saturday marked the 35th Valuers’ Conference, sponsored by John Pye Auctions. Experts such as Branko Deljanin, Joanna Whalley, Sarah Fergusson, Charles Bexfield, Dr. Maria McLennan, Dr. Thomas Hainschwang, and Kerry Gregory shared their insights on diamond grading, gemstone identification, and forensic jewellery analysis.

Additionally, the David Wilkins trophy was awarded to Craig O’Donnell from the Birmingham Assay Office. This award, a significant accolade in the field of jewellery valuation, was presented by IRV Chair Heather Callaway.

Workshops and Industry Challenges

Sunday’s agenda included workshops and masterclasses covering topics such as natural and synthetic diamond identification and the establishment of the first gemmology school in Ethiopia. The day concluded with a panel discussion on industry challenges, including the impact of rising gold prices and G7 diamond sanctions.

Retail Jewellers’ Congress

The event concluded on Monday with the Retail Jewellers’ Congress, organised by the JET Business Network. This session focused on strategies for retail businesses, featuring talks and interactive sessions aimed at fostering a forward-thinking approach in the retail sector.

NAJ CEO Ben Massey states,

“We are delighted that this year’s event was so well received by attendees. Many attendees were keen to share their positive thoughts with the NAJ team across the three days. This feedback will be invaluable as we shape the NAJ Summit into a key knowledge-sharing event in the jewellery calendar.

“We are grateful to all the amazing attendees, speakers, and sponsors who graciously shared their time and knowledge. Without their support, this event would not have been possible.”

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

The NAJ Summit 2024 provided valuable insights and updates for the jewellery industry. By bringing together professionals and experts, the summit highlighted emerging trends and challenges, offering strategies to navigate the evolving market landscape. The focus on education and networking underscores the importance of continuous professional development in maintaining industry standards and fostering growth.

For jewellers, the insights gained from such events can enhance their knowledge base, inform business strategies, and support adaptation to market changes, contributing to sustained success in the competitive jewellery sector.